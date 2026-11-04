Supreme Court approves video conferencing and recorded interviews for child witnesses under revised rules

The Supreme Court has approved the Revised Rule on the Examination of Child Witnesses, allowing video conferencing, recorded depositions and recorded interviews to protect children recounting traumatic experiences. The rules cover child victims, children in conflict with the law and child witnesses in all cases.

The Supreme Court has approved the use of video conferencing and other technology to protect children who need to recount traumatic experiences in court. In a news release on Wednesday, the SC approved the Revised Rule on the Examination of Child Witnesses, known as RRECW, which updates how children are questioned in court.

The high court said key changes include the use of videoconferencing, recorded depositions, recorded interviews and technological tools to help children explain what happened. These tools are in addition to existing testimonial aids such as dolls, drawings and puppets. The SC said courts may allow children to testify via videoconferencing from outside the courtroom if testifying in person is likely to cause them trauma. The court may also limit who the child can see and hear, including the accused.

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Supreme Court Approves Child Witness Rules

However, the accused's right to confront the witness remains preserved. If the child needs to identify the accused, the accused may briefly turn on the camera. The child may identify the accused from an image displayed on a screen. The SC said that if a child cannot testify at trial or via videoconferencing due to a disability, health concerns or other reasons, the child's testimony may be taken through an electronically recorded deposition.

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This deposition is taken in the presence of the judge and lawyers for both sides, and the recording may be used in place of the child's in-court testimony. Children also cannot be forced to appear in court and must not be present if sexually explicit materials are shown. Records about children are confidential, and anyone found posting them may be held in contempt by the court.

Confidentiality and Protections for Child Witnesses

The RRECW also encourages and allows a recorded interview with the child, which will be conducted by a team of professionals. The recording or the transcript may be presented as evidence, as long as the interviewer asked neutral, open-ended, age-appropriate and trauma-informed questions without suggesting answers. The new set of rules applies to children who are victims of crimes, children in conflict with the law and child witnesses in all cases. The SC announced the approval in a news release on Wednesday.