SB19 confirmed on Coachella 2027 lineup, performing April 10 and 17

SB19 will perform at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in 2027 on April 10 and 17, becoming the first P-pop group on the lineup as confirmed on November 11.

SB19 has been confirmed on the lineup of the 2027 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, with the P-pop boy group set to perform on April 10 and 17, 2027.

The festival confirmed the news on Wednesday, November 11, Manila time. The group will raise the Philippine flag across both weekends of the iconic music and arts festival. Pablo, Stell, Justin, Ken, and Josh will share the stage with major international acts at the Indio, California event. Dua Lipa will headline the first day, with Madonna, Zara Larsson, and Jisoo among the performers.

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Coachella Announcement Details

Steve Lacy, who made his Manila debut at the LaLaLa Fest in August, is scheduled to take the stage on April 9 and 16. Tame Impala headlines the second day, with Weezer, Phoebe Bridgers, and NCT also part of the lineup on the same dates. SZA will headline the third day, with Don Toliver and Kygo in the lineup. SB19 leader Pablo described the milestone as a long-held dream finally realized.

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From the very beginning, we have always dreamed of bringing Filipino music to places we once only imagined, Pablo said in a press statement. To now have that dream become a reality, with A'TIN beside us every step of the way, is something we will never take for granted, he added. This one is for everyone who believed in us from day one. Abangan kung ano ang pwedeng gawin ng SB dito.

Stell echoed the group's gratitude and promised fans a prepared performance. Now we are actually making it happen, and that is something we do not take lightly. Thank you so much to everyone who continues to support us, he said. Of course, we will not go there just for leisure.

SB19 Artistic Growth Strategy

We are preparing something, so watch out, Stell added. Justin said the project pushes the group to grow creatively beyond its recent releases. Every project gives us a new opportunity to challenge ourselves and discover what else we can do. Lawless and Wakas at Simula pushed us creatively, but we do not want to stay in one place, he said.

We want to keep growing, of course, and show people different sides of SB19. Because we still have a lot we can do, Justin added. Josh highlighted the broader significance of the booking for Filipino artists. We hope this inspires the current and future generation of Filipino artists, he said.

Whether you are part of a P-pop group or pursuing music and other creative fields, we want everyone to know that these opportunities are possible, Josh said. We are doing this to help pave the way for more Filipino talent to be represented on the global stage. And we truly believe this is only the beginning, he added. One member also noted how previous festival experience will shape their Coachella preparation.

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Preparing for Global Stage

Oh, let us do this! Preparing for Coachella is definitely going to push us in new ways, the member said. Lollapalooza taught us a lot, and we are bringing those experiences with us as we take on this next milestone. We know we can do more, and we are excited to show everyone just how far SB19 can go.

In July, SB19 became the first all-Filipino group to perform at Lollapalooza, another major global music festival held annually in Chicago, Illinois. That same month, the GENTO hitmakers were also named one of the Philippines most influential personalities. SB19's inclusion in the 2027 Coachella lineup also comes after the Kings of P-pop wrapped up the sold-out Wakas at Simula: The Trilogy Concert Finale at the SMDC Festival Grounds in April. The group continues to expand its international footprint.

The 2027 booking follows a steady rise for SB19, from viral dance hits to sold-out concerts and festival slots. Fans known as A'TIN have supported the group at every step of the journey. Coachella is held annually at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. The festival spans two weekends and draws artists and fans from around the world.

SB19's confirmation places the group alongside a lineup that mixes pop, rock, hip-hop, and electronic music. Dua Lipa, Madonna, Tame Impala, SZA, Weezer, Phoebe Bridgers, and Kygo are among the headliners and performers. With the announcement now official, the group is expected to share more details about its Coachella preparations in the coming months. Fans can look forward to a performance the members say will showcase new sides of SB19.