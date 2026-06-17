SB19's Justin de Dios Teams with Maki for New Single 'Dahon' as Joji Surprises Fans with Deluxe Album

SB19's Justin de Dios collaborates with acclaimed singer-songwriter Maki on the upcoming single 'Dahon,' released June 19 via Sony Music Entertainment. Meanwhile, Joji drops a surprise deluxe edition of his album 'Piss in the Wind' featuring new tracks and high-profile collaborations, and announces his international Solaris Tour.

In a major powerhouse pairing for Pinoy Pop, SB19 's Justin de Dios is teaming up with acclaimed singer-songwriter Maki for his upcoming single, " Dahon .

" Written by Maki, who has built a reputation for crafting heartwarming melodies and deeply relatable, sentimental tracks, the song is described by Justin as a "vow of timeless love amid an ever-changing world. " This collaboration marks another creative milestone for the duo. Justin previously starred in the sci-fi-inspired music video for Maki's hit "Habangbuhay Pansamantala.

" According to Justin, the new single captures romance in its purest form. "It's a song about love that blossoms, thrives, and grows through time," he shared. Lyrically, "Dahon" explores the enduring power of genuine affection. Justin added, "It stands like a firm tree that survives the biggest adversity, representing the only constants in life: change and time.

" For Justin, a multifaceted performer who handles creative direction and visual arts for SB19, working with Maki fulfills a long-held personal aspiration. "His creativity and branding align closely with my vision and preferences," Justin noted. "Working with him is not only a great opportunity for my career but also an incredible experience. " As a solo artist, Justin has solidified his status as a visionary creative driven by a commitment to meaningful storytelling.

Despite having only four official solo releases to date, he has amassed over 45 million streams on Spotify alone. When not pursuing individual projects, the charismatic multi-hyphenate serves as the creative director and a key member of the iconic P-Pop powerhouse SB19. Justin's "Dahon" will be available on all digital music platforms worldwide beginning June 19 via Sony Music Entertainment.

In separate music news, critically acclaimed singer and producer Joji has dropped a surprise deluxe edition of his fourth studio album, "Piss in the Wind," out now via Palace Creek. The expanded edition significantly broadens the album's sonic landscape, adding nine new tracks and high-profile collaborations with The Kid Laroi, Yeat, Anyma, and Corbin. For longtime followers, the release also unearths two highly sought-after, previously unreleased archival demos: "DYKILY (2017 Demo Version)" and "FTC.

" A standout track on the deluxe album is "Bluffin," which features Australian singer-rapper The Kid Laroi. The song pairs Laroi's signature style with Joji's glitched-out vocals, set against vibrant, pulsing production from Sam Homaee, BNYX, and 1Israel. The expanded tracklist also packages recently released collaborative singles, including "Back Home" featuring Yeat and "Beautiful" with Anyma, showcasing the impressive breadth of Joji's musical versatility.

Later this month, Joji kicks off his international Solaris Tour with dates spanning North America, Europe, Asia, Australia and New Zealand. Joji will take the stage at major arenas around the world, including Prudential Center, Barclays Center, Intuit Dome, The O2, and more on this Live Nation-promoted tour. The Solaris Tour marks Joji's most ambitious production to date and features a setlist packed with his biggest hits, from "Glimpse of Us" to "Slow Dancing in the Dark.

" The tour will also mark the first-ever live performances of songs from Piss in the Wind, bringing this next chapter to life on stage for the very first time. The North American leg of the Solaris Tour will be supported by Nate Sib and Corbin. The Europe and Australia/New Zealand legs will be supported by Tommy Richman. For tickets and the latest updates, fans can visit Joji's website.

Released in February via Palace Creek, "Piss in the Wind" bridges Joji's sonic past and present, balancing melancholic, brooding songwriting with gritty yet atmospheric production. An expansive 21-track record with vivid creative direction, it stands as a fully realized artistic statement - one that lets the music speak for itself. The album features collaborations with Giveon, 4batz, Yeat, and Don Toliver.

Upon release, "Piss in the Wind" debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard 200, No. 1 on Indie Store Album Sales, and No. 1 on both the Current Alternative Albums and Current Pop Albums charts in the US. The album also reached new chart heights globally, with Top 10 debuts in Australia (No. 3), the UK (No. 6, a new peak), Germany (No. 4, a new peak), and the Netherlands (No. 9, a new peak), as well as his highest-ever chart debuts in France, Belgium, Italy and beyond





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SB19 Justin De Dios Maki Dahon Joji Piss In The Wind Solaris Tour

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