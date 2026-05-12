Sauron's New Season of 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' Premieres on November 11

Prime Video's new season of 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' debuts on November 11 with its first look image of the Dark Lord Charlie Vickers as he continues to craft the One Ring. Set in the Second Age of Middle-earth, it follows the major events and escalation of the war between Sauron and the Elves.

Sauron will continue crafting the One Ring on November 11 as revealed through a premiere announcement with a first look image of 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,' which features the Dark Lord portrayed by Charlie Vickers.

The new season entitled 'The Rings of Power' starts three years after the events of the second season, at the height of Sauron's war with the Elves. The series is a prequel set thousands of years before the original 'Lord of the Rings' books and movies. It follows major events in Middle-earth's Second Age. It is a global series of Prime Video, and the first season premiered in 2022





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The Lord Of The Rings The Rings Of Power Sauron TV Series Middle-Earth Second Age Casting Promo War Elevation

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