The Saudi-led coalition said it intercepted three ballistic missiles fired toward Riyadh on Saturday, the second Houthi attack on the Saudi capital in days. The strikes followed escalating cross-border attacks and a Houthi strike on the kingdom's tallest skyscraper.

The Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis said on Saturday it had intercepted and destroyed three ballistic missiles fired towards Riyadh, marking the second Houthi attack on the Saudi capital in a few days.

A Reuters witness saw a projectile streak across the sky in Riyadh shortly before hearing a loud bang. The projectile left a trail of smoke in the sky. The latest attack came after an escalation in cross-border strikes on Friday, when the Saudi-led coalition said it had struck the Red Sea port of Hodeidah and carried out operations targeting Houthi missile and drone capabilities in the capital Sanaa.

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The coalition also said on Friday that Saudi air defenses intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by the Houthis towards the kingdom's southern region. Saudi Civil Defense reported that drones had been intercepted in the southern region and issued early-warning alerts for several areas, including Jazan, Abha and Khamis Mushait, before announcing that the danger had passed. In Yemen, Houthi-run Al-Masirah TV reported Saudi airstrikes on the capital Sanaa on Friday.

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There was no immediate comment from Saudi Arabia on the reported strikes. The Houthis threatened to target Saudi Red Sea ports, warned airlines to avoid Saudi airspace, and claimed attacks on a power station and port in southern Saudi Arabia. The developments signaled a worsening of a conflict that has brought a humanitarian crisis to Yemen and severe disruption to Saudi Arabia, in parallel with the US-led war against Iran.

Saudi Skyscraper Hit in Riyadh

On Thursday, a Houthi attack damaged the Public Investment Fund tower, the headquarters of Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund and the tallest skyscraper in Riyadh. The latest attacks came less than a day after Riyadh's tallest skyscraper was struck in a Houthi attack on Thursday. Southern Saudi Arabia, which borders Yemen, has been repeatedly targeted by Houthi missile and drone attacks on military installations, airports and energy infrastructure.

Jazan is home to a 400,000-barrel-per-day Aramco refinery on the Red Sea coast, while Saudi Arabia's wider oil infrastructure has also come under threat. The Houthis have previously claimed attacks on the East-West pipeline, which carries crude from the kingdom's eastern oilfields to Red Sea export terminals, bypassing the conflict-hit Strait of Hormuz. Khamis Mushait hosts King Khalid Air Base, which the Houthis have repeatedly said they targeted in missile and drone attacks.

Saudi Arabia, a close ally of the United States, has been backing Yemen's internationally recognized government for more than a decade in a war that was fought to a stalemate in 2022 but reignited in July. Attacks between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis resumed in July, following a period of relative calm after a truce in 2022.

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Conflict Escalates Across Yemen

The Houthis have since stepped up missile and drone attacks on Saudi territory, while Saudi Arabia has carried out airstrikes against Houthi targets in Yemen. The Houthis have seized Yemen's Red Sea coast and forced the Saudi-backed forces aligned with the government to retreat to defend their temporary capital in the southern port of Aden.

Saudi Arabia intervened militarily in Yemen in 2015 to support the internationally recognized government against the Houthis, who seized the capital Sanaa in 2014 and control much of northern Yemen.