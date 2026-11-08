Saudi Aramco Building Damaged in Riyadh After Houthi Missile Interception

Saudi Aramco's Riyadh administrative tower sustains damage from falling debris after the coalition intercepted two Houthi missiles. No injuries were reported in the incident that occurred on Sunday.

Saudi Aramco reported that an administrative building within its headquarters in Riyadh sustained structural damage on Sunday due to falling debris. The Energy Ministry confirmed that the incident resulted in limited property damage and confirmed that no injuries or fatalities occurred. The damage occurred shortly after the Saudi-led coalition intercepted two missiles launched by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis towards the capital city.

Missile Interception And Debris Impact

Reuters witnesses observed blown-out windows across multiple floors of the Aramco Tower located in the King Abdullah Financial District. This structure ranks among the tallest buildings in the Saudi capital. The Saudi-led coalition stated that it successfully intercepted and destroyed two cruise missiles targeting Riyadh and the kingdom's southern region. Multiple loud booms were heard in the capital shortly before authorities announced the threat had passed.

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Escalating Attacks On Infrastructure

Houthis have intensified missile and drone strikes against Saudi airports, ports, and oil facilities since fighting resumed in July. These attacks represent a new front in the broader Middle East war that reignited following United States and Israeli attacks on Iran in February. The Energy Ministry noted that the current incident is the latest in a series of disruptions targeting critical national infrastructure.

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Recent Truce Collapse And Casualties

Renewed hostilities have completely shattered a twenty-twenty-two UN-brokered truce that had largely halted combat between the two sides. The conflict began when Saudi Arabia led a coalition of Arab states into Yemen in twenty-fifteen to restore the internationally recognized government after the Houthis seized the capital Sanaa. A separate attack on Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport on October tenth killed thirteen people and wounded more than three hundred individuals according to Saudi authorities.

Ongoing Investigations And Regional Tensions

Saudi authorities announced they are investigating a recent incident where Yemen's Houthi-run health ministry claimed Saudi airstrikes killed at least thirty-three people near Sanaa. Earlier in the week, Saudi Civil Defense issued and later lifted warnings in several areas of the oil-rich Eastern Province including Dhahran. The Eastern Province holds the majority of the kingdom's oil and gas reserves. Aramco's headquarters previously suffered extensive damage during an attack in October.