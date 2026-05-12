Saudi Arabia Launches Strikes on Iran in Retaliation for Attacks in Kingdom

Saudi Arabia has traditionally relied on U.S. military for protection, but the 10-week war has left the kingdom vulnerable to attacks that have pierced the U.S. military umbrella. The Kingdom has launched numerous, unpublicized strikes on Iran in retaliation for attacks carried out in the kingdom during the Middle East war.

RIYADH/DUBAI — Saudi Arabia launched numerous, unpublicized strikes on Iran in retaliation for attacks carried out in the kingdom during the Middle East war, two Western officials and two Iran ian officials said.

The Saudi attacks, not previously reported, are believed to have been carried out in late March and mark the first time that the kingdom is known to have directly carried out military action on Iranian soil. The strikes underscore the widening of the conflict in the broader Middle East and the extent to which the 10-week war has drawn in the region.

Since the U.S. and Israeli strikes on February 28, Iran has hit all six Gulf Cooperation Council states with missiles and drones, attacking not only U.S. military bases but civilian sites, airports, and oil infrastructure. In response to the strikes, Iran has threatened further retaliation





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