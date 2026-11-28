Saudi Arabia intercepts cruise missile targeting Riyadh airport while Houthis claim strikes on Jazan refinery. Latest escalation kills one worker and injures others in renewed hostilities.

Saudi Arabia's air defense systems successfully intercepted multiple projectiles aimed at the kingdom on Saturday, including a cruise missile launched overnight toward Riyadh and additional attacks directed at the southern region. This latest escalation was confirmed by the Saudi-led coalition, which stated that joint forces had intercepted the incoming threats before they could cause catastrophic damage to critical infrastructure. The intercepts occurred amid a sharp rise in violence between Riyadh and the Iran-aligned Houthi rebels, who have significantly intensified their strike operations since the conflict reignited in July.

Houthi Claims on Airport and Energy Targets

The Houthi movement claimed responsibility for firing projectiles at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, as well as energy infrastructure located elsewhere within the kingdom. Despite these claims, the primary immediate impact involved a separate strike on the Saudi Aramco Jazan refinery, which suffered damage from a projectile on Thursday. This specific attack resulted in the death of one Nepalese worker and caused injuries to several other individuals at the facility. The refinery, situated on the Red Sea coast near the Yemeni border, temporarily disrupted some of its operations following the strike.

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Critical Refinery Damage and Casualties

The Jazan refinery is a major energy asset with a production capacity of 400,000 barrels per day, making it a significant target for Houthi operations. Saudi authorities confirmed that the facility was struck by a projectile, leading to safety alerts and operational pauses across the site. In addition to the refinery, the Houthi statement indicated attacks on two power stations in southwestern Saudi Arabia over the previous 48 hours, although exact dates for those specific power plant strikes were not specified. The coalition described these energy facilities as vital resources that support the broader regional economy and population centers.

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Military Response and Interceptions

On Saturday evening, the Saudi-led coalition announced a military operation designed to destroy what it described as vital resources supporting Houthi operations, including the missile and drone launch sites. The coalition did not identify specific targets or disclose the exact locations where the retaliatory operation took place, maintaining operational security regarding the scope of the counter-strike. Furthermore, coalition forces successfully intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile fired towards Al-Shuqaiq, a coastal town in Jazan province. This town hosts major desalination and power-generation facilities that supply essential water and electricity to the southern regions of Saudi Arabia.

Security Alerts and Regional Fallout

Saudi authorities issued heightened security alerts in Jazan and other parts of the kingdom on Saturday, extending warnings to the Eastern Province. Houthi forces also claimed to have struck the Hawiyah gas plant in the Eastern Province, though the coalition reported that debris from the intercepted missile caused no civilian injuries during the defense of Al-Shuqaiq. The renewed hostilities have ended a period of relative calm that followed a 2022 truce, marking a significant deterioration in security conditions. The conflict in Yemen initially began in 2014 when the Houthis seized the capital Sanaa, prompting the Saudi-led coalition to intervene in 2015 in support of the internationally recognized government.