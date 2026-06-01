Saturnina Mejia's Prayer and Ordination Tribute: New Apostolic Vicar of Tabuk

Saturnina Mejia's heartfelt prayer for her son, who becomes the third apostolic vicar of Tabuk on her 85th birthday, highlights a mother's blessing. The article covers the ordination ceremony, the missionary jurisdiction of Tabuk, and the educational and pastoral background of the new vicar.

In her own hand, Saturnina Mejia , the one her family calls Mommy Nena, wrote a prayer for her youngest son on the eve of his calling.

She asks the Father for only what a mother would. Fill his heart with compassion and heavy joy, so that in serving your people, he may always reflect the heart of Christ, the Good Shepherd, she said in her letter. I entrust him and his ministry to your Divine care, trusting that he may always lead us with holiness, courage, and steadfast faith, she added.

As a tribute to his mother, Mejia chose to be ordained on the 85th birthday of his mother, on June 2, Tuesday. Meanwhile, several activities have taken place including the welcome rites to the Apostolic Nuncio to the Philippines Archbishop Charles Brown and other guests including Manila Archbishop Jose Advincula.

Mejia is the third apostolic vicar of Tabuk, which is a missionary jurisdiction established in 1992 that has about 22 mission stations and parishes, administered by 25 diocesan priests with support from missionary priests of various congregations. Mejia was born in Bulanao, Tabuk City and studied philosophy at San Pablo Seminary in Baguio City and theology at the Immaculate Conception School of Theology in Vigan City.

He was ordained a priest for the vicariate on Oct. 19, 1999, and holds a licentiate in canon law from the Pontifical Urban University in Rome. Since March 31, 2025, Mejia has served as pro-apostolic vicar, overseeing the vicariate's governance and pastoral care. He also serves as president of St. Louis College of Bulanao. As apostolic vicar, Mejia will lead a mission territory where the Church is not yet organized as a diocese, the report said





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Saturnina Mejia Apostolic Vicar Of Tabuk Ordination Mother's Prayer Mission Territory Philippines Catholic Church

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