Sarangani Towns Declare State of Calamity After Devastating Earthquake

Two municipalities in Sarangani province, Malapatan and Glan, have been placed under a state of calamity after a major earthquake struck on June 8, 2026. The quake, which reached Intensity VIII in Malapatan, caused building damage, bridge closures, and multiple casualties. Glan's mayor reported up to 20 deaths and warned of lacking shelter due to a previously damaged evacuation center. Provincial governor Rogelio Pacquiao activated emergency measures across Sarangani, while General Santos City also declared calamity due to road closures.

The towns of Malapatan and Glan in Sarangani province were placed under a state of calamity following a powerful earthquake that struck on June 8, 2026.

The tremor caused severe shaking, with intensity VIII-the highest on the PHIVOLCS intensity scale-recorded in Malapatan. In that municipality, buildings shook violently, concrete posts swayed, and at a school in Barangay Upper Suyan, students panicked and cried as the ground moved. The seismic event compromised critical infrastructure; the Masla Bridge was closed after its beams were damaged.

Glan Mayor Victor James Yap, Sr. reported up to 20 fatalities based on initial assessments, and highlighted acute needs among displaced residents, including food and water. Power outages and loss of mobile signal further complicated rescue and relief efforts. The mayor explained that the town's evacuation center had been damaged in 2023 and his requests for funding to rebuild it were denied, leaving no safe shelter for evacuees.

In response, Sarangani Governor Rogelio Pacquiao issued an executive order enacting province-wide emergency measures. Nearby General Santos City also declared a state of calamity, and several sections of the GenSan-T'boli-Surallah Road were temporarily closed after the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) determined the highway was impassable due to earthquake damage





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Earthquake Sarangani Malapatan Glan State Of Calamity Intensity VIII PHIVOLCS Bridge Damage Road Closure Casualties Relief Efforts Governor Rogelio Pacquiao Mayor Victor Yap

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