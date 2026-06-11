Sarangani Earthquake Death Toll Rises Amid Widespread Destruction

A powerful Magnitude 7.8 earthquake has devastated Sarangani and neighboring regions, claiming dozens of lives and destroying thousands of homes while causing severe communication failures.

The province of Sarangani is currently grappling with the catastrophic aftermath of a massive Magnitude 7.8 earthquake that struck on the morning of Monday, June 8, 2026.

The seismic event, which occurred at 7:37 a.m., unleashed unprecedented devastation across the region, with the town of Glan bearing the brunt of the disaster. According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, known as Phivolcs, the earthquake registered an Intensity VIII in Glan, a classification described as very destructive. The sheer power of the tremor triggered widespread landslides that buried homes and infrastructure, leading to a tragic loss of life.

As of 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 11, the confirmed death toll in Sarangani has climbed to 28, reflecting an increase of eight fatalities since the morning report as rescue teams managed to retrieve more bodies from the debris in Glan. The carnage in Glan is particularly heartbreaking, with landslides claiming the lives of 20 residents across 12 different barangays.

The tragedy spanned multiple communities, including Tango, where three people perished, E. Alegado and Calpidong, where two residents each lost their lives, and others in Tapon, New Aklan, Pangyan, and Kapatan. Further recoveries in Burias, the Poblacion, Calabanit, Ilaya, and Rio del Pilar brought the local toll even higher. In one harrowing incident, a vehicle traveling along the highway near the welcome arch of Glan was nearly crushed by a massive wall of earth and rock.

While the driver miraculously survived, the vehicle remained trapped under the rubble until clearing operations finally extracted it on Wednesday, June 10. The human toll continues to rise, with the number of injured residents now reaching 157. Beyond the immediate loss of life, the earthquake has caused a staggering amount of structural damage that will take years to repair. Consolidated reports indicate that 3,567 houses have been totally destroyed, while another 11,105 homes have been partially damaged.

This widespread destruction has left thousands of families homeless and vulnerable. On a regional scale, the impact is even more profound. Assistant Secretary Bernardo Rafaelito Alejandro reported that approximately 75,324 families across 291 barangays in Zamboanga, Davao, Soccsksargen, and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao have been affected. Currently, 3,515 families are seeking refuge in 32 designated evacuation centers, while a staggering 7,279 families are forced to survive in makeshift shelters outside these centers.

Adding to the chaos was a near-total collapse of communication infrastructure, which severely hindered early rescue and coordination efforts. The Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) reported severe network issues across several municipalities. In Maitum, there was no network coverage at all, while Alabel, Malungon, and Glan suffered from weak cellular signals. Maasim and Kiamba dealt with intermittent connectivity.

This communication blackout delayed the delivery of critical updates and the deployment of aid. In a desperate bid to restore connectivity, the Department of Information and Communications Technology stepped in to install Starlink satellite terminals in the towns of Glan, Maasim, and Malapatan, finally allowing local government units to transmit vital status reports to the central command. As the region begins the slow process of recovery, the overall numbers tell a story of immense suffering.

Across the affected regions, the total death toll has reached 47, with 688 individuals sustaining injuries. Furthermore, 31 people remain missing in the Davao and Soccsksargen regions, leaving families in a state of agonizing uncertainty. The scale of the disaster highlights the vulnerability of the region to high-intensity seismic activity and the urgent need for improved infrastructure and disaster preparedness.

For the people of Sarangani and the surrounding provinces, the road to recovery will be long and arduous, marked by the struggle to rebuild lives and homes from the ruins of a very destructive natural catastrophe





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Sarangani Earthquake Glan Landslides Phivolcs Philippine Disaster Relief Magnitude 7.8 Quake

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