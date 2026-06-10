Sarangani Declares State of Calamity After Devastating 7.8 Earthquake

Sarangani province has declared a state of calamity following a magnitude 7.8 earthquake that caused extensive damage, casualties, and displacement. The declaration enables the mobilization of emergency funds and coordinated relief efforts across affected municipalities.

The provincial government of Sarangani declared a state of calamity on Wednesday following the catastrophic damage caused by a powerful magnitude 7.8 earthquake that struck the region on Monday.

Governor Rogelio Pacquiao announced that the declaration was recommended by the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (PDRRMC). According to the Sarangani Provincial Information Office, the state of calamity allows the provincial government and local government units to mobilize emergency funds, expedite relief and rehabilitation efforts, and provide immediate assistance to affected communities. The measure also aims to ensure a faster and more coordinated disaster response.

The earthquake, with its epicenter near the municipality of Maasim, resulted in numerous casualties, injuries, and displaced families. Widespread damage was reported across both public and private infrastructure. Governor Pacquiao, along with Vice Governor Danny Martinez, Sangguniang Panlalawigan members, heads of offices, and other officials, convened on June 10 to discuss and implement time-critical measures.

The meeting focused on addressing the impact of the calamity, particularly in heavily affected towns such as Glan and Malapatan, as well as the municipalities of Alabel, Malungon, Kiamba, Maasim, and Maitum. The declaration triggers the release of disaster relief funds and facilitates the deployment of resources to support affected residents. Authorities are conducting rapid damage assessments and prioritizing the restoration of essential services, including power, water, and communication networks.

Emergency shelters have been established for displaced families, and medical teams are providing assistance to the injured. The provincial government is coordinating with national agencies and humanitarian organizations to ensure an effective response. Residents in affected areas are advised to follow safety protocols and await further instructions from local authorities. The earthquake has underscored the need for resilient infrastructure and robust disaster preparedness measures in the region.

As seismic activity continues to be monitored, officials emphasize the importance of community vigilance and cooperation. The state of calamity remains in effect until the provincial board formally lifts it based on recommendations from the PDRRMC. Ongoing efforts are focused on recovery, rehabilitation, and long-term planning to mitigate future disaster risks





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Sarangani Earthquake State Of Calamity Disaster Response Relief Efforts Infrastructure Damage

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