Sara Duterte urges Senate to junk impeachment articles citing constitutional defects

Vice President Sara Duterte filed a formal response with the Senate impeachment court, seeking dismissal of the impeachment charges on grounds of constitutional, procedural, and substantive flaws. Her legal team argues the House committee conducted a prejudicial mini-trial and introduced new evidence without due process. The defense also challenges the inclusion of acts from her pre-impeachable tenure and denies all allegations of fund misuse and corruption.

Vice President Sara Duterte has submitted a formal response to the Senate impeachment court, urging the dismissal of the impeachment articles filed against her. In her answer, Duterte argues that the articles suffer from fatal constitutional, procedural, and substantive defects and fail to meet the constitutional standards required for conviction on charges of culpable violation of the Constitution, bribery, graft and corruption, high crimes, or betrayal of public trust.

She asserts that the allegations fall short of the necessary threshold and should therefore be dismissed. The submission, received by Senate Secretary and concurrent Impeachment Court Clerk of Court Jose Luis Montales, was released in an executive summary to the media. Duterte's legal team reiterated several key defenses. They contended that the House committee on justice conducted a prejudicial "mini-trial" during its deliberations, examining evidence presented by complainants rather than limiting itself to determining probable cause.

The defense accused the House panel of pre-judgment and highlighted the introduction of new evidence not included in the original impeachment complaints, which they claim denied Duterte due process because she had no opportunity to confront or answer it. Duterte had previously skipped all House impeachment hearings, stating she would only address the allegations before the Senate impeachment court.

Another central point in Duterte's response is her objection to the inclusion of acts allegedly committed before she became an impeachable officer. She noted that the articles heavily rely on records from her tenure as Davao City mayor and vice mayor, arguing that such allegations are beyond the scope of impeachment.

Duterte also denied all substantive accusations, including misuse of confidential funds as head of the Office of the Vice President and the Department of Education (DepEd), and assertions of having ill-gotten wealth. Regarding the political destabilization and sedition charges, the defense stated these are based on statements taken out of context, remarks not made by Duterte herself, or interpretations unsupported by competent evidence.

The impeachment proceedings have unfolded against a backdrop of political turbulence, including the House's second impeachment on May 11, a subsequent coup in the Senate that installed Alan Peter Cayetano as Senate president, and a shootout between NBI agents and Senate security personnel on the day the articles were transmitted to the Senate on May 13





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