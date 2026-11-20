The Senate impeachment court canceled the November 26 and 27 trial dates after defense witnesses were unavailable, rescheduling hearings to resume December 1 with four trial days that week and five more the following week as needed.

The Senate impeachment court canceled the November 26 and 27 trial dates for Vice President Sara Duterte after lead defense counsel Sheila Sison said the defense witnesses were not available.

Presiding officer Francis Escudero announced the change at the end of Day 45 of the trial. Escudero initially listed November 26 and 27, December 1 to 4, and December 7 to 11 as trial dates. He said additional dates could be added before December 18 if needed. Sison raised the concern after Escudero announced the schedule.

Also read Witness in Sara Duterte Impeachment Trial Requests Postponement

Defense Counsel Sheila Sison Requests Schedule Change

She said the defense was only informed that day about hearings for the next week. Our next witnesses are not available on 26 and 27, also given that we were only informed today that there will be hearings for next week, Sison said. She added that the trial is not the defense team's only commitment and that other engagements had already been scheduled. Sison also said the defense has been prudent with the court's time.

She said the defense has not abused the court and has not wasted three months presenting witnesses. House prosecutor Terry Ridon moved to strike Sison's statement about wasting time from the record. He said it was not wasted and that the point needed to be clear. Sison argued that her statement was a fact.

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Escudero later asked Sison to revise her wording from waste to spend a lot of time. Sison agreed. Escudero then ruled that the November 26 and 27 dates would be canceled because counsel and witnesses were not available. We cancel the 26 and the 27 given the fact that counsel for the respondent and witnesses are not available, Escudero said.

Trial Resumes December First With New Dates

We shall resume witness when your witness will be available on December 1. Escudero said the court would have four trial dates that week: December 1, 2, 3 and 4. There will also be five trial days in the following week as needed.

The trial is set from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. It is my hope that we can decide, one way or another, on this matter and on this case before we adjourn as a Congress and before the year is over, Escudero said. He said the decision should let the country and the people move forward, whatever the outcome of the trial may be. The defense also decided against presenting a scheduled witness, Atty.

Defense Drops Witness To Address Senator Judges Queries

Eva Marie Mariquina of the Center for International Expositions and Missions. Sison made the manifestation and said the decision was in the interest of time. She said the move also responded to what senator-judges had been asking the defense about the operations of Cale88 Foods Corporation. The defense will instead present other witnesses when hearings resume after the break for budget deliberations.

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In the interest of time, and having heard what the court and the senators and judges have expressed earlier on the information that they would rather see and hear from the witnesses of defense, we will be presenting other witnesses when the hearings resume after the break, Sison said. Day 45 ended with the brief and tense exchange over the schedule.

The canceled dates had been part of the court's plan to finish the remaining trial days before Congress adjourns for the year.