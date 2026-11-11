Gencorp counsel says Sara Duterte not a stockholder, but received P2.1M return of capital

An in-house counsel for Gencorp testified that Vice President Sara Duterte is not a stockholder or beneficial owner of the company, but received over P2.1 million in return of capital from 2022 to 2025. A law expert said this still counts as business participation and may worsen the undeclared wealth case.

An in-house corporate counsel for Gencorp Industries Inc. told the impeachment court on Day 42 that Vice President Sara Duterte is not a stockholder of the company and does not participate in its stockholders meetings, board, management, or decision-making.

Suzette Balucanag-Punay, who also serves as in-house counsel for Metro City Chow Foods Corporation, testified on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. She said Duterte is not a beneficial owner of Gencorp. Balucanag-Punay refuted parts of a forensic financial report by lawyer Alexander Cabrera. That report said Duterte owns a 20 percent stake in Gencorp and has paid-up capital of P250,000.

Also read No GenCorp denial on Sara Duterte's claim of ownership — witness

But Balucanag-Punay said Duterte received more than P2.1 million in return of capital from Gencorp between 2022 and 2025 from what she described as a loose investment. She said Duterte received P337,500 in 2022; P555,750 from May to December 2023; P612,419 in 2024; and P636,700 in 2025. Duterte received no return of capital from January to April 2023.

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Duterte Investments in Jollibee Branch

The witness said the loose investment came from contributions Duterte made for Davao Bounty Times before the actual commencement of operations of Jollibee Times Square. Duterte initially invested in Davao Bounty Foods Corporation, which tried to acquire a Jollibee franchise in Davao. The franchise was not granted, and Duterte's investments were carried over to the companies that operated the Jollibee Times Square branch, including Gencorp.

Gencorp now operates five Jollibee branches in Davao: Centerpoint Plaza, Davao Gaisano Mall, Abreeza Mall, Times Square Plaza Center, and Bolton. Balucanag-Punay said Duterte's investments only covered the Jollibee Times Square branch and not Gencorp. She also said she is unaware of the nature of the investments and their exact amount. An article of incorporation presented by the prosecution showed Duterte paid P46,000 in capital stock to Davao Bounty.

Prosecution counsel Lorna Kapunan pressed Balucanag-Punay on Duterte's possible other investments in Gencorp, citing the ballooning of her investment from P46,000 to P2.14 million. I am unaware if there is any because I cannot verify it from other records, Balucanag-Punay said. She added she could not confirm how the returns of capital were calculated or if the Vice President still receives income from Gencorp.

Constitutional Bar on Business Interests

Article XII, Section VII of the 1987 Constitution prohibits the president, vice president, and members of the Cabinet from holding any other office or employment during their tenure. They are also barred from directly or indirectly practicing any other profession, participating in any business, or being financially interested in any contract with, or in any franchise or special privilege granted by the Government or any subdivision, agency, or instrumentality, including government-owned or controlled corporations or their subsidiaries.

Balucanag-Punay's responses did not sit well with some senator-judges, including Senator Raffy Tulfo, who questioned her credibility. Tulfo said she should have researched because she knew she would testify and could not even present any document to back up her claims that it was return of investment. Duterte is facing impeachment proceedings under Article II of the articles of impeachment, which involves allegations of unexplained wealth, including allegedly undeclared assets and properties.

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SALN Challenge and Legal Analysis

As part of the impeachment article, the prosecution challenged Duterte's inclusion of stock ownership in Gencorp in her 2024-2025 SALN, despite her name's absence on the company's corporate records. Meanwhile, University of the Philippines College of Law associate dean Paolo Tamase said the admission from the defense's own witnesses pointed to regular transactions between Duterte and Gencorp. He said that even if it was a loose investment, it is still arguably participation in business.

Tamase said the danger of not declaring these types of transactions cannot be downplayed, especially for officers with a history of local government. He added that if the vice president had investments not included in her SALN and those admissions came from their own witness, there may be a case that this is even worse than what the prosecution had already presented.

Since these high-ranking officials are so entrenched in government, Tamase said, they are prevented from engaging in opportunities to engage in a business where they can profit. He also said it is not easy to invalidate or deny Cabrera's allegations because even if GenCorp denies the investment, there is apparently an investment in a branch owned by GenCorp, so there is some truth to what the witness was saying.

The prosecution had wrapped up its presentation of witnesses with Cabrera, who presented a report saying Duterte had at least P817 million in flagged assets. Cabrera testified that Duterte has 20 percent ownership of GenCorp, citing market research and corporate records. Punay said the vice president did not receive dividends from 2022 to 2025 since there were no dividends declared by the company. What she received from GenCorp, Punay said, was return of capital.

In a related development, the defense dropped some of its witnesses, announcing they were dispensing with the testimonies of subpoenaed bank officials except representatives from Bank of the Philippine Islands to expedite the proceedings. Defense lawyer Michael Poa said they do not think there is a need to waste the time of the court in presenting all of the bank representatives, so they tightened the list and left only the BPI official. He said it is in the interest of expediting the proceedings.