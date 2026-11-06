Duterte Defense Withdraws Subpoena for Dean Sarmiento, Will Call Corporate Counsel Instead

The defense team for Vice President Sara Duterte has formally withdrawn its request to subpoena law professor Dean Ralph Sarmiento. Consequently, the impeachment trial will proceed with corporate counsel Atty. Suzette Balucanag-Punay as the next key witness.

The defense team for Vice President Sara Duterte has formally withdrawn its request to subpoena law professor Dean Ralph Sarmiento. This decision comes as the impeachment trial proceedings continue in the Senate.

Senate impeachment court spokesperson Regie Tongol confirmed the development on Friday. He stated that the defense panel no longer intends to pursue the legal order for Sarmiento to testify. Sarmiento had been tapped by the vice president's camp to serve as a witness in the ongoing proceedings. He declined the offer to testify on behalf of the defense side.

Also read Duterte defense witness Ralph Sarmiento declines to testify in impeachment trial

Dean Sarmiento Declines To Testify

In making this choice, Sarmiento cited a desire to preserve the independence of his constitutional law scholarship. He also emphasized the importance of maintaining the impartiality of his legal views and opinions. Tongol shared details of the official communication received by the court. He noted that the manifestation was submitted late Thursday night by the respondent's counsel.

The message explicitly stated that they would no longer pursue the subpoena request. The defense team expressed respect for Sarmiento's decision to decline participation. Tongol provided this update during an interview on the television program Balitanghali. His comments clarified the current status of the defense's witness lineup.

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Dean Ralph Sarmiento was originally scheduled to be the first witness for the defense. His potential testimony was expected to provide significant legal context. With Sarmiento stepping aside, the defense is shifting its strategy for upcoming hearings. Senate Secretary Renato Bantug Jr. is expected to provide an update soon.

Bantug will likely report on the issuance of subpoenas for other intended witnesses. This update is anticipated to occur within the same day. The defense is now expected to push forward with Atty. Suzette Balucanag-Punay.

Corporate Counsel Suzette Balucanag-Punay To Testify

She serves as the corporate counsel for two major entities. These entities include Gencorp Industries, Inc. and Metro City Chow Foods Corporation. Both companies are linked to Vice President Duterte's interests. Balucanag-Punay is set to testify on matters relevant to corporate and business operations.

Her testimony will focus on issues directly connected to Duterte. She will also be required to produce specific corporate documentation for the trial. This includes certified true copies of official records. The documents will encompass General Information Sheets and Audited Financial Statements.

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Corporate Records From 2022 To 2025 Required

Additionally, all other related corporate records will be provided. The scope of these records covers the period from 2022 to 2025. This timeline is critical for the financial aspect of the impeachment case. The defense team plans to submit original copies of these documents as well.

This ensures the integrity and authenticity of the evidence presented. This strategic pivot highlights the complexity of the impeachment trial. The defense is adapting its witness roster to meet legal requirements. The withdrawal of Sarmiento's subpoena removes a potential legal expert from the stand.

This changes the dynamic of the defense's arguments. Attention now turns to the corporate records and financial audits. Balucanag-Punay's role becomes central to the defense's case. The impeachment court will proceed with the new witness schedule. All parties are preparing for the next phase of the hearings.