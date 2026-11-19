House prosecutors say Sara Duterte's defense failed to debunk evidence of unexplained wealth after presenting an expert who had not read key financial records. The defense screened old impeachment videos instead of addressing P319 million in foreign remittances to a firm partly owned by her husband.

House prosecutors said Vice President Sara Duterte's defense team has yet to debunk the evidence against her, after the 44th day of her impeachment trial ended on Thursday, November 19.

Prosecution panel adviser Ace Barbers said the defense's latest witness, AML Consulting PH founder Rainer Dela Fuente, lacked the experience to answer questions. The defense, Barbers said, has not refuted or disputed all the evidence and testimonies presented by the prosecution. Barbers said the defense was consistent in presenting evidence or witnesses that did not support their principal. He said they were sinking in quicksand or falling into a sinkhole.

Also read Sara Duterte impeachment trial Day 44: defense presents Rainer dela Fuente, four witnesses

Senator-judges also raised concerns about Dela Fuente's capacity to answer questions and to debunk an earlier report accusing Duterte of having P817 million in unexplained wealth. House Prosecutor Chel Diokno, who cross-examined Dela Fuente, said he would not comment on the proceedings themselves.

However, Diokno admitted he was surprised to find out that Dela Fuente did not read any of the financial records at all. As a lawyer, Diokno said, it is a basic requirement that before anyone can render an opinion, especially an alleged expert, he should know the facts and have read the pertinent documents. If not, what would be the weight of what he says? That was one of the things the prosecution pointed out during cross earlier.

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The defense appeared determined to answer anything but questions about Sara Duterte and her family's unexplained wealth. The public has waited a long time for those answers. What unfolded in the Senate impeachment court was less a demonstration of legal strategy than a spectacle of legal bewilderment. At the center of the case are P319 million in foreign remittances allegedly received by Cale88 Foods Corporation, a firm partly owned by her husband.

Specific Claims About Foreign Remittances

The Anti-Money Laundering Council has testified that the money came from China and Hong Kong. A financial forensic report has raised questions about the company's financial statements and whether its reported business activities can explain the movement of money through its accounts. These are specific claims that call for specific answers. The defense cannot make them disappear by discussing something else.

Instead, the defense chose to screen video clips of the late senator Miriam Defensor Santiago, the late former chief justice Renato Corona and Rodrigo Duterte, the vice president's father and a detained former president. One clip showed Santiago delivering a blistering lecture to prosecutors during Corona's impeachment trial. Another featured Corona making an emotional appeal while fighting for his survival as chief justice. The third showed Rodrigo Duterte flatly rejecting suggestions that then vice president Leni Robredo should be impeached.

What any of this has to do with the allegations against Sara is not apparent. Santiago's eloquence won't establish the legitimacy of Cale88's transactions. Corona's emotional distress won't explain the company's foreign remittances. And Rodrigo Duterte's position about impeaching Robredo during his presidency won't constitute evidence that his daughter can account for her wealth.

An impeachment trial is not a film festival for recycled political grievances. Nor is it an exercise in nostalgia. Evidence is supposed to establish or challenge facts relevant to the charges. It is not supposed to provide a convenient occasion for playing old political footage and hoping that the emotional associations will do the work of an argument.

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Displacing Serious Questions With Videos

It is difficult to see why the serious questions surrounding Sara's wealth should be displaced by video clips from entirely different impeachment proceedings, and her father's pronouncements when he was president. That's far out. And what does this say about the lawyers entrusted with defending the vice president? Do they understand the case they are supposed to be answering?

Do they appreciate that the impeachment court is not a stage for political theatrics, and that the reputation of a legal team rests on the quality of its arguments rather than the volume of its distractions? There is something almost self-defeating about a defense that appears to mistake such antics for substance. Every irrelevant exhibit risks reminding the public of the very questions the lawyers and their client have yet to answer.

The defense may believe it is scoring political points. But a lawyer's job is not to win a partisan audience. It is to confront the evidence. The most damaging part may not be what they are failing to prove, but what they are revealing about their own approach to the trial.

The vice president was brought to the impeachment court with allegations of unexplained wealth hanging over her. The public is entitled to expect answers. So far, she has offered none except a collection of old political grievances from another time, a few familiar faces from impeachment history and a defense that seems to have forgotten what game it is playing.

Sara Duterte Demands Accountability

On Wednesday, November 18, she was quoted as saying that corruption is a progressive disorder that has embedded itself deep within the DNA of the government, and tragically, it is the Filipino people who are left to suffer the consequences. She urged the public to demand accountability. I couldn't agree more. But accountability cannot be a slogan reserved only for one's political enemies.

It must apply even to those who preach against corruption while facing serious questions about their own wealth. Sara cannot demand that the Filipino people hold others accountable while refusing to give them straight answers herself. If accountability means anything, it must begin at home.