Vice President Sara Duterte highlights contradictions between President Marcos and Press Officer Claire Castro regarding ICC cooperation and sovereignty.

Vice President Sara Duterte publicly challenged the consistency of the Philippine executive branch regarding the potential transfer of former President Rodrigo Duterte to the International Criminal Court. During a press conference on Friday, she pointed out stark contradictions between remarks made by Palace Press Officer Usec. Claire Castro and President Ferdinand Marcos.

Contradictory Statements on ICC Cooperation

Sara Duterte questioned the legal and political stance presented by Usec. Claire Castro, who stated that surrendering former President Rodrigo Duterte to the custody of the International Criminal Court was permissible under Republic Act 9851. Castro also asserted that the matter did not implicate national sovereignty because the Philippines had been a voluntary member of the ICC before withdrawing from the Rome Statute in 2019.

Also read Vice President Sara Duterte Criticizes Supreme Court Decision on Rodrigo Duterte Habeas Corpus Petitions

However, Sara Duterte emphasized that these comments directly opposed previous declarations by President Ferdinand Marcos. She recalled that when asked about ICC cooperation, Marcos explicitly stated that his administration would not cooperate in any way, shape, or form with the court. She cited official correspondence from the Office of the President, where Marcos described the ICC as an affront to Philippine sovereignty.

Accusations of Government Inconsistency

The Vice President demanded clarity on which statement represented the official government position. She asked whether President Marcos was lying in the official correspondence or if Usec. Claire Castro was contradicting the President with her recent public remarks. This inconsistency raised questions about the internal communication and strategic messaging within the Marcos administration.

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Sara Duterte further linked the perceived mental confusion of the officials to the broader context of the drug war. She suggested that the erratic statements reflected the chaotic thinking sometimes associated with drug use. Her remarks highlighted the deep political rift within the administration and its impact on public communication.

Allegations Regarding Interpol and Kidnapping

In her critique, Sara Duterte raised serious allegations regarding the nature of the legal proceedings against her father. She questioned whether the government was now admitting to involvement in what was previously described as a kidnapping case. She noted that the government had previously denied any involvement, attributing the actions to an Interpol red notice.

She specifically asked if Usec. Claire Castro was now admitting that President Marcos had ordered the kidnapping of former President Rodrigo Duterte. This question underscored the severity of the accusations and the potential legal liabilities facing high-ranking officials. The Vice President's statements intensified the political tension surrounding the case.

Impact on Public Trust and Sovereignty

The Vice President compared the government's contradictory messaging to the broken promise of cheap rice. She remarked that the administration was reflecting the same level of inconsistency seen in their agricultural policies. This comparison served to criticize the overall competence and reliability of the current leadership.

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The situation highlights the complex legal and political challenges facing the Philippines regarding international justice. The conflicting statements from key figures create uncertainty about the country's stance on the ICC. This ambiguity may affect diplomatic relations and internal political stability.

As the situation develops, the public and international observers will watch closely to see if the administration can reconcile these differences. The actions taken by the government regarding the transfer of former leaders will have significant implications for future governance. The Vice President's continued scrutiny ensures that these issues remain in the public eye.