On Day 45 of the Vice President Sara Duterte impeachment trial, the defense presents three government officials to explain Cale88 Foods Corp registration and FDA approvals amidst money laundering allegations.

On Day 45 of the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte, the defense team scheduled its next witnesses to address the prosecution's evidence regarding Cale88 Foods Corp. The hearing took place on Friday, November 20, 2026, with a quorum of thirteen senator-judges present in the Senate impeachment court.

Cale88 Witnesses Clarify Business Registration

Department of Trade and Industry Undersecretary Ceferino Rodolfo is expected to testify regarding the legal registration of Cale88 Foods Corp with the agency. His testimony aims to clarify the operational history of the banana chips manufacturer linked to the Vice President's husband, Manases Carpio.

Also read Sara Duterte Faces Arrest Warrant and Impeachment Over Cale88 Foods Allegations

The prosecution previously presented evidence suggesting the company received approximately P319 million in remittances from China. Anti-Money Laundering Council Executive Director Ronel Buenaventura highlighted these transactions and questioned the firm's initial capital during earlier hearings.

By having a high-level official like Ceferino Rodolfo explain the registration process, the defense seeks to demonstrate that the corporate structure was established in compliance with Philippine regulations. This move directly addresses the senator-judges' concerns about the legitimacy of the business entity.

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FDA and CITEM Officials Address Product Approvals

Food and Drug Administration Center for Food Regulation and Research Director Pilar Marilyn M. Pagayunan will discuss the company's product registration for its sweetened banana chips. Her appearance is designed to validate the safety and regulatory compliance of Cale88's manufactured goods.

Lawyer Eva Marie Mariquina of the Center for International Trade Expositions and Missions will testify on communications between the agency and Cale88. She will present email correspondence and invitations to food expositions that prove the company's participation in international trade events.

Eva Marie Mariquina replaces CITEM Department Manager III Rowena G. Mendoza, who was unable to attend the hearing due to an official trip abroad. The substitution ensures that the defense maintains its planned sequence of witnesses regarding the company's commercial activities.

Political Fallout and Procedural Developments

Senator Panfilo Lacson disputed Vice President Sara Duterte's recent remark that corruption is deeply embedded in the government's DNA. This political exchange occurred alongside the procedural proceedings, highlighting the heightened tensions surrounding the trial.

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The Senate impeachment court also issued a show cause order against Atty. Paolo Panelo, the Vice President's spokesperson. Sen. Erwin Tulfo raised concerns over Panelo's comments regarding the credibility of senator-judges, stating that the spokesperson was not a party to the proceedings.

The court expressed displeasure with the use of video clips of deceased personalities in the defense strategy. Several senator-judges scrutinized the qualifications of witnesses presented by the legal team during previous sessions.

The impeachment court is expected to release the schedule for the next hearings shortly. The Senate plans to tackle the 2027 budget next week, which may impact the timing of future trial dates.