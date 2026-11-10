Sara Duterte Impeachment Trial Day 41 Witness Testimony Details

In-house counsel Suzette Balucanag-Punay testifies on Day 41 of the Sara Duterte impeachment trial regarding corporate ties and stockholder status.

The defense panel presented Atty. Suzette Balucanag-Punay as its fourth witness during the morning session of the impeachment trial against Vice President Sara Duterte on Wednesday. Punay serves as the in-house legal counsel for Gencorp Industries, Inc. and Metro City Chow Foods Corporation, two entities closely linked to the vice president.

Corporate Organization And Legal Status

Defense counsel Justin Gular introduced Punay to establish that Gencorp Industries and Metro City Chow Foods Corporation are duly organized and existing domestic corporations under Philippine law. The testimony aims to demonstrate that these entities are legally engaged in the operation of specific fast-food restaurant chains within the country.

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Punay stated during her direct examination that she has been practicing law for fifteen years and maintains her office in Davao City. Her presence is intended to validate the corporate structure and operational legitimacy of the businesses associated with the respondent.

Vice President Stockholder Exclusions

A central objective of this testimony is to prove that Sara Duterte holds no stockholder, officer, or director position within Gencorp Industries, Inc. The defense seeks to show she made no capital contribution to the corporation or its Jollibee franchise operations and possesses no ownership or equity interest there.

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Regarding Metro City Chow Foods Corporation, the witness is expected to clarify that while Duterte is listed as a stockholder of record, director, and Compensation Committee member, she has not participated in or exercised duties related to those roles. This distinction is critical for separating her personal liabilities from corporate actions.

Prosecution Authority Challenges

Private prosecutor Lorna Kapunan challenged the authority of Punay to testify by questioning whether the witness possessed board authorization from either of the companies she represents. Kapunan argued that without a duly authorized certificate or board resolution, the witness lacks the capacity to appear before the tribunal and testify on behalf of the corporations.

This procedural objection highlights the importance of formal corporate governance documentation in establishing the admissibility of witness statements regarding internal corporate matters. The prosecution insists on strict adherence to corporate authorization protocols for testimony validity.

Privilege Waiver Implications

Senator Panfilo Escudero noted that Punay's appearance as in-house counsel implies a waiver of lawyer-client privilege concerning the two corporations. He clarified that this waiver does not necessarily extend to individual stockholders but applies to the corporate entities themselves.

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This legal interpretation suggests that communications between the corporations and their counsel may be subject to disclosure given the current proceedings. The implication affects how corporate records and internal communications are treated as evidence in the ongoing impeachment trial.