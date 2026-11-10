Sara Duterte Impeachment Trial: Conflicting Land Records Cast Doubt on SALN Claim

Conflicting records and a nonexistent barangay cast doubt on Sara Duterte's SALN declaration of a Samal lot at her impeachment trial.

Conflicting property records, including a reference to a barangay that does not exist, have cast doubt on the defense's claim that a 751-square-meter lot registered to Vice President Sara Duterte's husband, Manases Carpio, was declared in her statement of assets, liabilities, and net worth (SALN). The questions arose during cross-examination at Duterte's impeachment trial on Tuesday, when Island Garden City of Samal Assessor John Kenneth Enumerables was questioned about the property's records. The defense had sought to use local tax records to show that the lot had been included in Duterte's asset declarations.

Property Records Conflict Over Location and Acquisition Date

The records for the 751-square-meter lot do not clearly match, according to testimony from Assessor John Kenneth Enumerables. He admitted that he could not definitively establish whether the lot covered by a 2019 transfer certificate of title was the same property listed in Sara Duterte's SALN. The discrepancies involved both the property's location and its acquisition date.

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Enumerables was asked by private prosecutor Benjamin Tolosa Jr. whether Transfer Certificate of Title (TCT) No. 142-2019-013134 covered the same property declared in Duterte's SALN. The lot is located in the upscale Kembali Coast residential development. He replied, 'I'm not certain, sir,' and said he could not make a definitive identification because the title number and tax declaration number were not indicated in the SALN.

Senators Question Barangay Details and Assessor Diligence

Senate Presiding Officer Francis Escudero focused on the location conflict after defense lawyer Lindon Bacquel asked Enumerables to confirm that assessed and market values matched Duterte's 2019 SALN. Enumerables confirmed that the figures corresponded, but the documents placed the property in different barangays.

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Duterte's SALN and the TCT identified the property as being in Barangay Matanos, Kaputian District, Samal. The city assessor's tax declarations and field appraisal records, however, placed it in Barangay San Isidro. Enumerables confirmed that there was no Barangay Matanos in the Island Garden City of Samal. Escudero questioned how a land title could identify a barangay that did not exist within the city's jurisdiction.

The discrepancy deepened when the court noted that the March 15, 2018 Deed of Absolute Sale identified the property as being in Barangay San Isidro. The current title and the canceled Filinvest mother title described it as being in Barangay Matanos. Senator-Judge Risa Hontiveros sought clarification on whether the two barangay names referred to the same location.

Senator-Judge Erwin Tulfo criticized the assessor for not flagging the conflicting information and for not coordinating with the Registry of Deeds. He asked Enumerables how he could become an assessor if he did not know the area. Tulfo warned that discrepancies between government records could expose unsuspecting property buyers to potentially fraudulent land titles. He said the assessor's office should exercise due diligence and alert the Registry of Deeds whenever it encounters questionable or inconsistent property documents.

Acquisition Date and Purchase Price Raise Questions

The prosecution argued that Duterte's acquisition date does not match the documents presented in court. The deed of absolute sale presented by Enumerables was executed on March 15, 2018, while Duterte's SALN repeatedly stated that she had acquired the property in 2013.

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Escudero also observed that the mode of acquisition in Duterte's earlier filings was listed as 'installment' in 2015. It was changed to 'sale' five years later. Tolosa noted that neither the title nor the deed contained installment terms or any reference to an earlier contract to sell.

Senator-Judge Joel Villanueva pressed Enumerables on whether his office had documents showing that the property had been acquired in 2013 and that it was the same parcel covered by the 2018 deed. Enumerables admitted that he could not verify this because he did not have access to additional documents concerning the transaction. The deed listed the purchase price as P3,453,849, which is lower than the P4,041,000 acquisition cost reflected in Duterte's SALN.

Physical Condition of the Lot Under Senate Scrutiny

Senator-Judge Francis Pangilinan turned the questioning to the physical state of the property. He asked Enumerables about the 751-square-meter lot, particularly whether any structures or improvements had been recorded for real property tax assessment purposes. The line of questioning matters because tax assessment records are one of the documents the defense has relied on to tie the lot to Duterte's asset declarations.