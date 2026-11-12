Sara Duterte Impeachment: Prosecutors Say BPI Julia Vargas Account Is a Key Issue

House prosecutors say the defense dropped bank witnesses, leaving the P4.4 billion in transactions uncontested in the Sara Duterte impeachment trial.

Rep. Joel Chua, a member of the House prosecution panel, said on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026, that having a witness answer prosecutors' questions about the BPI Julia Vargas account would be like opening a Pandora's box for the defense. The remark was made during the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte.

The House prosecution panel speculated that the defense team decided against fielding a witness from BPI because there was no guarantee that the testimony would favor the Vice President. Chua made his comments at a press conference addressing the joint account that Sara Duterte holds with her father, former President Rodrigo Duterte, at the BPI bank on Julia Vargas Avenue in Pasig City.

Also read Senate Impeachment Trial of Vice President Sara Duterte Continues with Witness Testimony and Warnings Against Contempt

BPI Julia Vargas Account Sits at the Center of the Dispute

Prosecutors identify the BPI Julia Vargas account as a key issue in the case. Chua described it as a huge account and said that if it were discussed in court, the defense would have to answer prosecution questions about it.

Chua stressed that prosecutors were not saying more information would be revealed. He said a BPI witness would open doors for further questions, pointing to the way the prosecution had conducted its cross-examination in the trial so far.

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The prosecution also referenced a letter to BPI about the bank accounts of the Vice President and her husband, Manases Carpio. Prosecutors said it was already established that such a letter had been written, and the discussion linked it to Paul Roderick Ysmael, a BPI senior vice president.

Defense Drops Bank Witnesses and Leaves Evidence Uncontested

The defense team earlier dropped its plan to field 15 witnesses from other banks, saying it did not want to waste the time of the court. Chua argued that without bank officials as defense witnesses, the testimony of prosecution witness and financial forensic expert Alex Cabrera would remain uncontested.

Chua also said the testimony of bank officials on the ending balances of the bank accounts of the Vice President and her husband would stand unchallenged by the defense. He stated that the Duterte-Carpio couple's bank accounts already hold hundreds of million, amounts he said were not declared in their Statement of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth.

A separate trial report indicated that the defense team is eyeing 8 to 10 more witnesses. Whether those witnesses will address the bank records remains a central question for the prosecution's strategy.

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Prosecutors Argue Bank Facts Are Indisputable

Chua said the Anti-Money Laundering Council presented several transactions, both covered and suspicious, totaling P4.4 billion. He said that, so far, this amount is undisputed.

House prosecution team spokesperson Zia Alonto Adiong of Lanao del Sur said the facts are indisputable. He argued that the bank managers themselves testified about the accounts that bear or bore certain amounts.

Private prosecutor Benjamin Tolosa Jr. said the defense did not question the authenticity of the bank accounts of the Duterte-Carpio couple when the prosecution presented them as evidence. His point was that the records entered into the trial were not challenged on their genuineness.