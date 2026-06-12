Sara Duterte Denies Plotting to Oust Marcos, Slams Government Corruption in Independence Day Speech

Vice President Sara Duterte denies involvement in extra-constitutional moves against President Marcos, while criticizing corruption as a threat to sovereignty in her Independence Day message.

Vice President Sara Duterte has firmly dismissed any suggestion that she is involved in extra-constitutional efforts to remove President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. from office, while simultaneously launching a searing critique of corruption within the administration during the 128th Independence Day celebrations.

Speaking to reporters in Davao City, Duterte categorically denied orchestrating or supporting any move to overthrow the current government, stating that she does not desire to seize the presidency from Marcos. Instead, she expressed a desire for the Filipino people to witness firsthand what she described as the shamelessness of the President. Her remarks come amid persistent political tensions between the Duterte and Marcos camps, following the breakdown of their alliance that dominated the 2022 elections.

The Vice President's statements underscore a growing rift within the ruling coalition, as opposition figures and critics alike speculate on potential power struggles behind the scenes. Duterte's denial, however, does not signal a retreat from her vocal criticism of the Marcos administration. In her Independence Day message, she pivoted to a broader denunciation of systemic corruption, framing it as a grave threat to national sovereignty.

She argued that the loss of freedom and dignity is not solely the result of foreign aggression but can also occur when high-ranking officials, including the President, engage in syndicate-like theft of public funds. Every peso stolen, she emphasized, erodes the dignity of every Filipino, and corruption does not merely involve the misappropriation of money but also the theft of opportunity, hope, and even liberty.

This rhetoric aligns with Duterte's ongoing attacks on the Marcos government, which she has accused of incompetence and malfeasance. The Vice President's comments carry significant weight given her own legal battles. She is facing multiple impeachment complaints for the second consecutive year, alleging culpable violation of the Constitution, graft and corruption, betrayal of public trust, bribery, and other high crimes. These charges, filed by various groups and individuals, reflect the deepening polarization in Philippine politics.

The Palace has not yet issued a response to Duterte's latest statements, as of this writing. Political analysts suggest that her remarks are part of a calculated strategy to distinguish herself from the administration while mobilizing her own base of supporters. The Independence Day address, traditionally a unifying occasion, has instead become another platform for the vice president to amplify her critiques.

The implications of her stance are far-reaching, potentially influencing the trajectory of the 2025 midterm elections and the broader political landscape. Duterte's refusal to endorse extra-constitutional means distances her from more radical factions, while her fiery anti-corruption message resonates with a public disillusioned by persistent scandals. As the Marcos administration grapples with economic challenges and credibility issues, Duterte positions herself as a watchdog of accountability.

Whether her strategy will bolster her political future or exacerbate existing divisions remains to be seen. For now, her words serve as a potent reminder of the fragile state of political alliances in the Philippines and the enduring struggle against corruption. The coming months will likely test the resilience of democratic institutions as the clash between the country's two most powerful political dynasties intensifies





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