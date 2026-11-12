Sara Duterte defense to present at least 8 more witnesses in impeachment trial

Defense counsel Michael Poa said the team plans to field at least eight more witnesses for Article II of the impeachment case and may add a forensic expert. The court expects two full trial days next week before breaks for the ASEAN Summit and 2027 budget deliberations.

The defense team in the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte plans to present at least eight more witnesses, counsel Michael Poa said Thursday.

ASEAN Summit Break Affects Trial Schedule

The disclosure came as the court prepares for two full trial days next week following the break for the 49th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits. The remaining witnesses are expected to include a forensic expert, according to impeachment court spokesperson Regie Tongol. Tongol said the court assumes one or two of the eight may be a forensic analyst, similar to the prosecution at the end of its own evidence presentation.

Also read Vice President Sara Duterte's Defense Cuts Bank Witnesses to Speed Impeachment Trial

Poa said the defense is trying to speed things up in presenting evidence for Article II of the impeachment case, which alleges Duterte has unexplained wealth. He spoke in a post-trial press conference and said the goal is to make the defense points clearly while giving the Vice President the best possible defense. We should be okay with that as long as we are able to make the points we want to make, he said.

The defense has two full trial days next week after the ASEAN Summit break to present its remaining witnesses. Poa said the team would assess whether it can finish its evidence presentation by the end of next week. The concern is losing momentum when the trial goes on another break to make way for the 2027 national budget deliberations. Poa warned that if a witness testimony is cut, the upcoming budget plenary break could hurt the defense.

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Defense Prioritizes Momentum Over Length

He said the senator-judges and the public might not fully appreciate what the defense is trying to do. In Filipino, he explained that if the testimony is interrupted, momentum is lost and the presentation may not be fully understood by both the senator-judges and the public. He said he would rather have the presentation cut short, meaning the defense finishes earlier next week, than leave it hanging in the end.

He added that the defense is assessing how to present witnesses without wasting the court time, while also ensuring their testimonies are not disrupted by the long break. The balancing act is central to the defense strategy as the trial calendar narrows. Tongol said in a separate press briefing that the impeachment court expects some of the remaining defense witnesses could be a forensic expert. The prosecution also ended its evidence presentation with a forensic expert.

The court spokesperson said the assumption is that one or two of the eight witnesses will be that forensic analyst. The defense team is also looking at how future witnesses could fill in gaps in its case, Poa said. He did not identify the witnesses but said the plan is to make the points the defense wants to make. The next trial days are seen as critical because they come before the trial pauses for the national budget deliberations.

Focus On Unexplained Wealth Allegations Article II

The impeachment case Article II centers on allegations of unexplained wealth against Vice President Sara Duterte. The defense has been presenting evidence and witnesses to rebut the allegations. Poa said the team wants to speed up the process for this article and avoid delays that could affect the flow of the trial. With two full trial days available next week, the defense is expected to call several witnesses.

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Poa said the team may finish earlier than expected rather than risk an unfinished presentation. The court and the public will be watching closely as the trial moves toward another scheduled break.