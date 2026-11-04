Sara Duterte Defense Subpoenas Law Expert Ralph Sarmiento for Impeachment Trial

The defense team for Vice President Sara Duterte has filed a subpoena for law professor Ralph Sarmiento to testify on constitutional principles during her impeachment proceedings at the Senate court.

The legal defense representing Vice President Sara Duterte has formally designated law professor Dean Ralph Sarmiento as the inaugural witness in the ongoing impeachment proceedings concerning unexplained wealth charges. This strategic move underscores the defense team's intent to leverage academic expertise to contest the constitutional validity of the allegations brought against the Vice President by the prosecution.

On Wednesday, the legal representatives for Sara Duterte submitted a formal request for a subpoena to the Senate impeachment court. This procedural filing is designed to compel Dean Ralph Sarmiento to appear and provide testimony, alongside submitting his Curriculum Vitae and other documents that verify his professional qualifications. The court has scheduled Dean Ralph Sarmiento to take the witness stand on November 9, marking the beginning of the defense's evidence presentation phase.

Also read Vice President Sara Duterte Defense Challenges Impeachment Evidence Admissibility

Core Legal Strategy and Subpoena Details

The manifest filed by the defense team explicitly requests the Honorable Court to issue a Subpoena Ad Testificandum and Duces Tecum for Dean Ralph Sarmiento. This legal instrument requires the witness to not only appear in court but also to bring specific documents relevant to his qualifications and testimony. The primary objective is to establish Dean Ralph Sarmiento as a credible expert on the matters at hand, ensuring his academic background supports the arguments he will present.

According to the detailed manifest, Dean Ralph Sarmiento is expected to testify on critical legal and constitutional principles that are directly relevant to this impeachment case. Specifically, the testimony will focus on the interpretation and application of Article II of the Constitution, which governs fundamental rights and declarations of policy. By centering the testimony on constitutional text, the defense aims to challenge the foundational legal basis of the charges.

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Expert Credentials and Public Stance

Dean Ralph Sarmiento holds a distinguished position as a law professor specializing in Political and Constitutional Law at the University of St. La Salle College of Law. His academic credentials in these specific fields make him a highly qualified expert to interpret the constitutional articles central to the impeachment trial. The defense believes his specialized knowledge provides the necessary context to argue for the dismissal or reinterpretation of the charges.

Outside the courtroom, Dean Ralph Sarmiento maintains a significant digital presence with over 318,000 followers on Facebook, amplifying the public attention on his upcoming testimony. He has previously called for fairness during Sara Duterte's trial, particularly following the prosecution's decision to drop three out of the four original charges. His public statements have emphasized the need for judicial balance while acknowledging the importance of accountability.

Procedural Timeline and Remaining Witnesses

The procedural calendar for the impeachment trial is tightly structured, with the defense team required to adhere to strict disclosure timelines. While Dean Ralph Sarmiento is confirmed for November 9, the identities of the subsequent witnesses will be disclosed five days before their intended hearing schedules. This ensures that all parties have adequate time to prepare for the testimony of additional experts or individuals who will support the defense's case.

The scheduled hearing dates for the remaining witnesses are set for November 10, 11, 12, 13, 19, 20, and 23. Each of these dates will feature different testimonies that likely expand on the constitutional arguments initially introduced by Dean Ralph Sarmiento. The prosecution and the Senate court will evaluate the cumulative impact of these testimonies against the evidence presented by the accusers.

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Constitutional Implications and Trial Outlook

The focus on Article II and constitutional law principles suggests that the defense is attempting to argue that the charges may not align with constitutional standards or procedural requirements. By introducing an expert like Dean Ralph Sarmiento, the defense seeks to create reasonable doubt regarding the legal sufficiency of the unexplained wealth accusations. This approach shifts the trial's dynamic from purely factual disputes to complex legal interpretations.

The upcoming week of testimony will be critical in determining the trajectory of the impeachment trial. The Senate court will weigh the constitutional arguments presented by Dean Ralph Sarmiento against the prosecution's evidence. The outcome of these hearings could significantly influence the final judgment, potentially leading to the dismissal of charges if the defense successfully demonstrates constitutional violations or misinterpretations of the law.