Vice President Sara Duterte's defense team showed video clips of the late Chief Justice Renato Corona, the late Senator Miriam Defensor-Santiago, and former President Rodrigo Duterte at her impeachment trial, prompting senator-judges and prosecutors to question their relevance.

Vice President Sara Duterte's defense team on Thursday presented video clips of former President Rodrigo Duterte, the late Senator Miriam Defensor-Santiago, and the late Chief Justice Renato Corona at her impeachment trial.

Senators Question Relevance Of Video Clips

The move prompted several senator-judges to question the relevance of the materials. The videos were played on Day 44 of the impeachment trial. Defense counsel Mark Vinluan first presented a clip of Defensor-Santiago during Corona's 2012 impeachment trial. In the clip, Santiago questioned the withdrawal of articles of impeachment by then-House prosecutors.

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In that trial, Santiago was one of only three senators who voted to acquit Corona on charges stemming from untruthful disclosure of his net worth. Senator-judge Erwin Tulfo objected strongly. He said, What is the relevance of all this, Mr. Presiding Officer? We're like watching a movie.

He added, Then another thing, pagpahingahin na natin yung namayapa. That is a different case, this is a different case. This is a different set of senators. Iba yun yung sinaunang panahon.

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I really do not understand why we are watching this. He also said, Let us allow the departed to rest in peace. Senator-judge Panfilo Lacson also said he did not see the relevance of the clip. He noted it was the opinion of one of the senator-judges in the 2011 trial.

Impeachment Judges Object To Emotional Appeals

He said, I don't see the significance of the opinion of one of the 24 senator-judges in the trial of the late chief justice Renato Corona. Senate impeachment presiding officer Francis Escudero agreed with Tulfo, ending the presentation of the clip and telling Vinluan to move on. Vinluan then asked AML Consulting PH head Rainer Dela Fuente about the effect of withdrawing charges for the predicate crime when investigating money laundering activities. House prosecutor and Akbayan Rep.

Chel Diokno objected to the question, calling it irrelevant, immaterial and misleading. Presiding officer Chiz Escudero nonetheless overruled the objection. Vinluan also presented a clip of Corona becoming emotional when he faced the impeachment court and said it was being used to persecute him. The defense spent more than 10 minutes playing a portion of Corona's nearly three-hour testimony, specifically the part in which he was crying.

Diokno again questioned the clip, saying it was irrelevant. Diokno said, I do not see the relevance of the statements made by the Chief Justice Corona about his alleged persecution, except that it is an appeal to emotion that I believe has no place in this impeachment trial. He added, Whatever question asked would be immaterial, it would be irrelevant because we could not even cross-examine the late Chief Justice Corona on his statements.

And it would be misleading because there is no such evidence of persecution in this case before the court. But Vinluan said impeachment was not a purely legal proceeding. He said, There's a political aspect to it. And I think, your Honor, we've been prudent in laying the foundation for our questions so again, Your Honor, we just ask for a little leeway for the defense.

The prosecution has had its time. After the video finished, Vinluan asked Dela Fuente about the effect of weaponizing the AMLC against an individual or his or her family in terms of financial investigation. Dela Fuente said, Under Section 16 of the AMLA, Your Honor, there is a prohibition on the use of AMLC information for political persecution. Aside from political persecution, to hamper commerce and trade.

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Lastly, the defense presented a clip of Vice President Sara Duterte's father, Rodrigo Duterte, when he was asked about a possible impeachment case against then vice president Leni Robredo. Duterte said he disagreed with any impeachment cases against Robredo. Vinluan asked Dela Fuente if it was possible for data from the AMLC to be used for prosecution in an impeachment proceeding. Diokno questioned this again, saying Dela Fuente was a financial investigator for only two years.

Hontiveros Raises Fairness Concerns About Deceased Testimony

Dela Fuente was allowed to answer, merely saying it was possible for AMLC data to be used in such a way. The videos were played while the defense was conducting its direct examination of CPA lawyer and anti-money laundering expert Rainer Dela Fuente. Before the impeachment court called for a recess, Senator-judge Risa Hontiveros made a manifestation raising concern about the clips presented. She said Corona and Defensor-Santiago have both passed, and Rodrigo Duterte is not in the Philippines.

None of them could be questioned by the senator-judges, she said. Hontiveros said, Hindi po fair yung ganitong situation. Hindi po fair, either sa tatlong taong pinakita yung video nila, hindi rin po fair sa Senate impeachment court na ito. This situation is not fair.

Prosecutors Accuse Defense Of Clutching At Straws

It is not fair, either to the three people whose videos were shown, and it is not fair for this Senate impeachment court. Prosecutors also reacted on the sidelines. Prosecutor Ligutan said, The defense is bringing back the dead to defend the Vice President. They are clutching at straws.

Prosecutor Ridon quipped, I think they cannot find a living witness today. This is more of like a crying tactic for the fans. He argued, I think the Senate impeachment court should have more control on the videos that are being presented because I think it is clear as day that if the video presentation has no relation to the matter at hand, why show it? One prosecutor said of the defense team, They are exploiting the dead.

The unusual session on November 19 saw senators express confusion and concern over why footage of the deceased was being used in the trial.