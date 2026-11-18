The defense team for Vice President Sara Duterte introduces four new witnesses to testify on Cale88 Foods Corporation's legal standing and financial history.

Defense attorneys representing Vice President Sara Duterte are preparing to present four key witnesses before the Senate impeachment court during the second week of their evidentiary submissions. These testimonies focus specifically on the legal status and documentation of Cale88 Foods Corporation, a business entity listed among the assets of Vice President Duterte's husband, Atty. Manases Carpio.

Defense Witness Schedule Overview

The first witness scheduled to take the stand is Atty. Rainer Dela Fuente, who represents AML Consulting PH. His testimony will address matters concerning the Anti-Money Laundering Act and will review related legal documents pertinent to the case. Following him, Dr. Ceferino Rodolfo, serving as the Undersecretary for Industry Development and Investment Promotions Group within the Department of Trade and Industry, will provide insights into corporate registration processes.

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Dr. Rodolfo is expected to testify regarding Cale88 Foods Corporation's registration with the Board of Investments. His presentation will include specific references to registration documents submitted by the corporation, as well as the official Certificate of Registration issued by the Board of Investments. This testimony aims to establish the legitimacy of the company's administrative standing with national regulatory bodies.

Director Pilar Marilyn Pagayunan from the Center for Food Regulation and Research at the Food and Drug Administration will also deliver testimony. She will discuss the product registration of Cale88 Foods Corporation's sweetened banana chips. Her evidence will cover product registration documents submitted to the Food and Drug Administration and the associated Certificate of Product Registration under the company's name.

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Government Communications and Evidence

The final witness on the defense list is Department Manager III Rowena Mendoza, or a designated representative from the Center for International Expositions and Missions. Mendoza will testify about communications between the government center and Cale88 Foods Corporation, including electronic mail correspondences and invitations sent to the corporation for various food expos.

These submissions come in response to allegations previously raised by the prosecution. Anti-Money Laundering Council Executive Director Ronel Buenaventura, testifying as a prosecution witness, stated that Cale88 Foods Corporation received P319 million from sources in China and Hong Kong. This disclosure was made in response to questions from private prosecutor Mae Divinagracia regarding covered transaction reports.

Prosecution Claims and Financial Context

The prosecution's case relies heavily on financial data, specifically suspicious transaction reports. Buenaventuna disclosed the total amount of remittances from China to Cale88 based on these reports to establish a pattern of financial activity that the defense now seeks to contextualize.

The defense team, including Attorney Paolo Panelo, has indicated that staff members of Sara Duterte have been located and secured. The upcoming testimonies aim to verify the procedural compliance of Cale88 Foods Corporation, challenging the narrative presented by the prosecution regarding the source and nature of the funds involved in the case.