Sara Duterte Defense Calls Corporate Lawyer as Fourth Witness on Unexplained Wealth

Defense counsel Sheila Sison says a corporate lawyer linked to Vice President Sara Duterte will testify on unexplained wealth at the Senate impeachment trial.

The defense team for Vice President Sara Duterte will present its fourth witness for Article II of the impeachment case on Wednesday before the Senate impeachment court. Article II concerns allegations about the vice president's unexplained wealth. The witness, Atty. Suzette Balucanag-Punay, serves as corporate counsel for Gencorp Industries, Inc. and Metro City Chow Foods Corporation, two of the entities linked to Vice President Sara Duterte. Defense lead counsel Sheila Sison announced the scheduled testimony.

The Senate impeachment court was in session for the trial of Vice President Sara Duterte on November 9, 2026, according to a court file photo credited to the Senate. The schedule has shifted since that session. Balucanag-Punay was expected to testify on Monday but could not attend the hearing because she had a scheduled magnetic resonance imaging procedure. Her appearance was moved to Wednesday.

Also read Impeachment Trial: Defense Witnesses Challenge Sara Duterte SALN Claims

Corporate Records Central to the Wealth Allegations

Atty. Suzette Balucanag-Punay is expected to testify about corporate records tied to Gencorp Industries, Inc. and Metro City Chow Foods Corporation. The source material states that the witness is also expected to produce certified true copies and or original copies of the General Information Sheets, Audited Financial Statements, and other related corporate records covering the years 2022 to 2025.

These documents are the core evidentiary focus of the defense's presentation on Article II. General Information Sheets and Audited Financial Statements are standard corporate filings that record company details and financial position over time. By presenting certified copies from 2022 to 2025, the defense is addressing the period specified in the allegations about the vice president's wealth.

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The defense has not yet placed the records into evidence in the material available here, so the scope of what the court will accept remains a matter for the proceedings themselves. The reporting covers the planned testimony and the documents the witness was asked to bring, not the court's ruling on them.

Defense Withdraws Matina Crossing Witness

Sheila Sison told the court that the defense will no longer present Cindy Colina, the Punong Barangay of Matina Crossing in Davao City, as a witness in the impeachment trial. The announcement came during the proceedings on Tuesday.

On that Tuesday hearing, Sison asked the court to recall the subpoena issued for Colina and to excuse her from attending. Sison stated that the request was made without prejudice to any later motion the defense may file asking the court to take judicial notice of the geographical divisions relating to the subject barangay. Colina had been expected to testify on matters involving Matina Crossing, to identify its creation, its official name, and any other names by which it is known through official acts, usage, or custom, and to bring all related documents.

The withdrawal means the court will not hear Colina's testimony on the barangay's history and naming. Any future effort to establish the barangay's geographic status would have to proceed through a separate motion for judicial notice, which the defense has reserved the right to file.

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What the Schedule Means for the Article II Case

The fourth witness appearance on Wednesday is the next scheduled step in the defense's presentation of evidence on unexplained wealth. Balucanag-Punay's testimony was pushed back from Monday, when the court had been in session, to Wednesday after her medical procedure prevented her attendance.

For observers following the trial, the sequence of changes matters. The defense has moved from a corporate records witness whose appearance was delayed to a barangay witness whose subpoena was recalled. Each change narrows the set of testimony the court will hear on Article II, and the outcome will depend on whether the corporate records presented by Atty. Suzette Balucanag-Punay satisfy the questions raised about the vice president's finances.