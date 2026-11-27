Vice President Sara Duterte insists on representing herself in the Senate impeachment trial while her legal team deliberates on her testimony regarding wealth allegations.

Vice President Sara Duterte has entered a contentious phase of her ongoing Senate impeachment trial, publicly voicing frustration with her legal counsel and requesting the right to represent herself. During a press briefing held at the Office of the Vice President on Friday, Duterte reiterated her demand to step into the witness stand as her own attorney, a move that her defense team has not yet authorized.

Vice President Demands Self Representation Rights

The Vice President of the Philippines stated clearly that she has asked her lawyer, Michael Poa, on multiple occasions to allow her to enter her appearance and stand before the Senate as a lawyer for herself. She emphasized that this is not a casual request but a repeated instruction given to her legal representative, highlighting her desire to take direct control of her defense strategy during the proceedings.

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Dutarte explained that she does not wish to sit passively while her legal team presents their case. She told Michael Poa that she refuses to watch the trial without sitting next to him, insisting instead on being an active participant. This stance suggests a significant rift or tension between the Vice President and her appointed legal counsel regarding the management of the high-stakes political trial.

Legal Team Deliberates Witness Testimony Strategy

The possibility of Sara Duterte taking the witness stand remains unresolved, as her defense team has yet to reach a consensus on the matter. She acknowledged that attending as a witness requires further discussion among the legal team members, and the group has not yet finalized this critical strategic decision. The Vice President confirmed that her lawyers have informed her that their presentation for the week is complete, leaving a pause in the immediate proceedings.

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Michael Poa has reportedly cautioned Duterte, telling her that she does not fully understand what is happening in the trial because she is not actively watching every detail. However, the Vice President rejected this advice, maintaining that she wants to be present and involved rather than relying solely on second-hand updates from her lawyers. This disagreement underscores the complex dynamics between the accused and her defense attorneys.

Impeachment Charges Involve Alleged Unexplained Wealth

The Senate impeachment court is currently hearing the remaining charges against Sara Duterte, which center on allegations of unexplained wealth and irregularities in her Statement of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth. These specific financial discrepancies form the core of the prosecution's case, requiring the defense to present a comprehensive counter-narrative to the Vice President's financial disclosures.

The ongoing trial has drawn significant public attention due to the high-profile nature of the accused and the severity of the charges. The Vice President's public comments regarding her legal representation add a new layer of complexity to the proceedings, as the Senate must now navigate both the legal arguments and the political implications of her potential self-representation.

Senate Proceeds With Ongoing Impeachment Proceedings

As the trial continues, the Senate impeachment court will likely face decisions regarding the scope of Duterte's participation in her own defense. The legal team's hesitation to confirm her testimony indicates that the strategy is still evolving, with multiple factors being weighed before making any final moves.

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The public nature of Duterte's requests and her direct quotes to her lawyer suggest an effort to shape the narrative surrounding the trial. By highlighting her desire to be active and informed, she may be attempting to demonstrate transparency and confidence in her defense, despite the unresolved legal strategies. The situation remains fluid, with the defense team under pressure to finalize their approach in the coming days.