Vice President Sara Duterte's team announced the rescue of two former employees who were allegedly coerced into signing false affidavits against her. The pair were saved with police assistance after reporting threats to their lives.

Vice President Sara Duterte's legal team, supported by the Philippine National Police, successfully rescued two former staff members who had allegedly been held and coerced into signing false documents against the Vice President.

The rescue operation took place on Tuesday, allowing the two individuals to report their ordeal and file formal complaints with law enforcement authorities. Atty. Salvador Paolo Panelo, serving as Duterte's spokesperson, announced on Wednesday that the two former employees are now safe and sound after being rescued. In a post on Facebook, Panelo stated that the Vice President's legal team, assisted by police personnel, fetched the pair on Tuesday and brought them directly to a police station.

Also read PNP: No formal report yet on alleged threat reported by Sara Duterte's camp

There, they executed affidavits and filed a police blotter to officially document the incident. Panelo emphasized that the apparent plan to utilize these individuals for providing false testimony against Vice President Duterte has been effectively foiled through the timely intervention. The spokesperson clarified that the rescue prevents the coerced allegations from being used as legal or public evidence against the Vice President in any future proceedings.

Recruitment And Transport To Manila

According to Panelo, the two individuals were initially recruited and engaged by a private individual to work as employees at a resort in Boracay sometime in October. They were subsequently transported to Manila under the pretext of undergoing training for their respective roles at the establishment. Panelo explained that on November 16, the supposed employer informed the two employees of threats directed at their lives.

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The employer also claimed that his own life was in danger because he was allegedly harboring them, thereby creating a sense of urgency and fear among the staff members. The employer then told them that the threats would be quelled if they executed affidavits, drafts of which were presented to them for signature. According to the two individuals, these affidavits contained false allegations against Vice President Duterte, which they firmly refused to sign despite the pressure.

Later that same day, one of the employees reached out to Vice President Duterte for assistance to extricate themselves from the dangerous situation. They specifically requested safe passage to ensure their protection from the alleged threats and coercion they were facing. Panelo further clarified that the two individuals were not held in strict captivity in a traditional sense.

Government Officials Call For Probe

However, they were afraid to leave the employer's custody due to the supposed threats to their lives, which rendered them unable to seek help on their own until the Vice President's team intervened. Meanwhile, the Malacañang Palace has called for a probe into the alleged coercion of Vice President Duterte's ex-staff. Government officials are urging authorities to investigate the circumstances surrounding the recruitment and subsequent detention of the employees.

The Philippine National Police has also commented on the situation, stating that no formal report was received regarding the alleged threat until the Vice President's camp filed the official blotter. This indicates that the legal process is now moving forward through proper channels. The camp of Vice President Sara Duterte has been vocal about the incident, highlighting the dangers of private individuals attempting to manipulate public officials through coercion.

The rescue underscores the administration's commitment to protecting its personnel from such malicious acts. Legal experts suggest that the affidavits filed by the two employees at the police station will be crucial in establishing the timeline of events. The documents will serve as primary evidence in any potential criminal charges against the alleged employer. As the investigation proceeds, the Vice President's office continues to monitor the situation closely.

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Stricter Regulations On Hiring Practices

The safety and well-being of the former staff members remain the top priority for the legal team. The incident has sparked discussions about the security of government officials and their staff members. Calls for stricter regulations on private employment agencies and resort hiring practices have intensified following this revelation. Authorities are now working to identify the private individual responsible for the alleged threats and coercion.

The case is being treated with utmost seriousness due to the political implications and the safety concerns involved. The public response has been mixed, with many expressing support for Vice President Duterte's decisive action in rescuing the employees. Others remain skeptical about the full extent of the plot and its motivations. Legal proceedings are expected to begin in the coming days as authorities gather more evidence and witness statements.

The two former employees are expected to cooperate fully with the investigation to ensure justice is served. The Vice President's camp has reiterated its commitment to transparency and accountability in all matters involving its personnel. Any attempt to undermine the Vice President through illicit means will be met with firm legal action. This incident highlights the complex challenges faced by public officials in maintaining security and integrity.

The swift action taken by the Vice President's team sets a precedent for handling similar threats in the future. As the story develops, further details regarding the identities and roles of the individuals involved are expected to emerge. The public will be kept informed of any significant updates in the investigation.