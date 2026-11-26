Vice President Sara Duterte demands a relentless campaign against illegal drugs, defending Oplan Tokhang as her father's flagship project amid ongoing international scrutiny.

Vice President Sara Duterte has declared an unwavering commitment to eradicating illegal substances, calling for a relentless pursuit of criminals involved in the trade. This strong stance was articulated during a television interview that aired on Thursday, where she addressed the legacy of her father's controversial anti-drug initiatives. The Vice President emphasized that the government must maintain a zero-tolerance approach to ensure public safety and national stability. She framed the crackdown as a necessary measure to suppress the root causes of numerous societal problems linked to narcotics.

Context Of The Oplan Tokhang Interview

The remarks were made during a specific interview segment broadcast by the news program 24 Oras, which aired on a Thursday evening. During this exchange, the former Communications undersecretary and prominent pro-administration vlogger Mocha Uson directed the conversation toward Oplan Tokhang. This specific operation was the cornerstone of the previous administration's strategy, named for the close-in apprehension tactics used by law enforcement officers to raid suspect households. The discussion highlighted the ongoing political relevance of these tactics despite the change in leadership.

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Sara Duterte Defends Anti-Drug Strategy

Sara Duterte argued that illegal narcotics are the origin of many critical issues affecting the community, necessitating a robust governmental response. She stated that the state must control, suppress, and render illegal drugs almost nonexistent through continuous effort. Her comments reflected a belief that the persistence of these substances fuels broader criminality and social disorder. By invoking the need for a relentless pursuit, she signaled that the current administration intends to maintain the pressure on drug syndicates rather than easing restrictions.

International Scrutiny And Human Rights Concerns

The legacy of Oplan Tokhang remains a subject of intense global debate and criticism from various organizations focused on human rights. International observers and local activists have frequently condemned the campaign for its alleged excessive use of force and extrajudicial killings. The operation became synonymous with a bloody drug war that resulted in the deaths of at least 6,000 individuals according to available reports. These figures have become central to the arguments against the method used to clean the streets of illicit substances.

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Rodrigo Duterte Faces Trial In The Hague

The former president, Rodrigo Duterte, is currently detained in The Hague, Netherlands, where he is awaiting trial at the International Criminal Court. The legal proceedings focus on alleged crimes against humanity committed during the tenure of his administration's anti-drug campaign. This detention highlights the severe international consequences faced by former leaders who implement such aggressive law enforcement strategies. The case serves as a backdrop to the current Vice President's statements about the necessity of such operations.

Political Implications For Future Policy

Sara Duterte's public support for the previous administration's methods suggests a continuation of hardline policies in the Philippines. By defending the approach that led to thousands of deaths, she aligns herself with the political base that viewed the drug war as effective. This stance may influence future budget allocations for law enforcement and the structure of future anti-narcotic programs. The Vice President's assertions aim to legitimize the tactics used in the past while promising a more systematic elimination of the drug trade in the present.