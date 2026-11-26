SAP plans to cut 10000 positions globally to support its AI-first strategy. The restructuring affects 9% of the workforce as Christian Klein leads executive changes.

SAP SE is preparing a comprehensive restructuring plan to eliminate at least 10,000 positions globally. This significant workforce reduction aims to transform the company's software business for the artificial intelligence era. The layoffs would affect at least 9% of the global workforce, according to people familiar with the matter. The total number of job cuts has not been finalized and might still change after labor negotiations.

Executive Board Restructuring and AI Focus

Two of the six board members will leave the Walldorf-based company in March. Chief Executive Officer Christian Klein is leading a push to promote an AI-first strategy through this reorganization. SAP has reorganized its executive board twice this year as part of this strategic shift. The company stated it continuously reviews its organization to remain aligned with strategy and customer needs.

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Departmental Impacts and Leadership Changes

All departments are being asked to identify areas for potential cuts. Product and engineering and sales departments are in particular focus during this review. Muhammad Alam did not renew his contract, which ends in March, and Christian Klein took over most of his responsibilities this year. Sales chief Thomas Saueressig said he will leave the company to become CEO of Ionos Group SE.

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Historical Context and Financial Implications

SAP historically has announced major restructurings in late January alongside its full-year results. Around 10,000 positions were eliminated in the 2024 effort, which cost around €3 billion and took over a year. That previous restructuring was mainly handled through voluntary departures and retraining workers. The labor council in Germany negotiated an employment guarantee through 2028 this year.

Global Workforce and Future Outlook

SAP employs more than 110,000 people worldwide across its operations. Chief Financial Officer Dominik Asam stated that headcount has increased a little bit over the course of the year. He added he would be really surprised if that trend did not reverse. The leadership will continue to redesign how it develops and sells products to embed AI tools into applications.