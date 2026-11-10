Santiago Abril Street Boxing Bogota Colombia Unpermitted Fights

Santiago Abril organizes unpermitted street boxing in Bogota parks. Participants pay fees for octagon fights despite police warnings and permit requirements.

Santiago Abril has established a unique combat sport scene on the outskirts of Bogota, Colombia. He constructs portable octagonal rings using interlocking rubber panels and plastic materials in local parks. These improvised venues host frequent boxing matches that operate without official municipal permits.

Organizing Unpermitted Combat Events

Abril charges women approximately five dollars to compete in these events. Men are required to pay fifteen dollars for participation in the same bouts. Organizers supply standard boxing gloves but do not provide protective headgear for safety. The structure serves as a stage for strangers to face off against one another immediately.

Also read Elderly Woman Dies After Being Hit by SUV in Cebu City

Tournaments are hastily organized with cash prizes of around one hundred dollars. Fighters receive this money if they win two or three consecutive bouts. The matches consist of two rounds lasting ninety seconds each. Participants are sorted into specific weight categories before fighting begins.

Participant Motivations and Experiences

Ingrid Prieto, a twenty-nine-year-old participant, describes boxing as a form of therapy. She recalls engaging in many fights during her youth before practicing taekwondo. Contact sports help her channel her emotions effectively according to her statement.

Advertisement

Eliber Parra Garcia, age twenty-seven, works repairing mobile phones for his livelihood. He joined the pop-up fights to experience the feeling of being a professional boxer. He also seeks the adrenaline rush and the chance to earn extra money through combat.

Parra Garcia holds an orange belt in judo but admits he knows very little about boxing rules. Dozens of young men and women gather on weekends for these events. Some participants want to test their existing skills while others seek new thrills.

Municipal Response and Safety Measures

Bogota's municipal government stated that all fights require official permits and emergency plans. Authorities must approve these documents before events can proceed legally. Police have asked Santiago Abril to dismantle his octagon in several parks after he failed to present a permit.

Abril requires participants to sign consent forms confirming they are in good health. He argues that obtaining permits is difficult because promoters monopolize the sport. His physical education degree informs his approach to organizing these bouts safely.

Advertisement

The gloves provided are heavier than those used by professionals in regulated arenas. This design choice causes boxers to get tired faster during the short rounds. Faster fatigue means fighters will not throw such hard punches at opponents.

Growing Interest and Digital Presence

Abril reports that interest in his street fights is growing despite police interventions. He promotes the events on social media under the nickname King Abril. His YouTube account currently boasts one hundred thirty-one thousand subscribers worldwide.

He notes that bloody noses and burst lips occur sometimes during the matches. However, he claims no one has suffered broken cheekbones in his organized events. The operation has evolved from pavement fights to using proper mats and cages.