Dutch-Uruguayan start-up Sanrivatti unveils the One, a single-seat track hypercar featuring a unique prone driving position and a Judd V10 engine.

Sanrivatti, a new automotive start-up founded by Dutch and Uruguayan partners, has introduced the One, a single-seat track-only hypercar that radically redefines the driver's experience. The vehicle abandons the traditional seated posture in favor of the ' Apex Position,' requiring occupants to lie prone on their stomachs with their heads leading the direction of travel.

The Apex Position Mechanism

The cockpit design replaces a conventional seat with a saddle and massage-couch arrangement that supports the driver's torso while facing forward. The steering wheel is mounted directly ahead of the driver, while the pedals are positioned behind the driver on either side, ensuring all controls remain accessible without handlebars. This layout aims to establish a 'new relationship between driver, machine and circuit' by lowering the center of gravity and integrating the human element more deeply into the vehicle's aerodynamics.

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Engineering and Mechanical Specifications

The Sanrivatti One utilizes a Judd Power naturally aspirated V10 engine paired with a sequential paddle-shift racing gearbox to deliver power. The chassis is built around a Porsche Boxster platform, serving as the foundation for the full-scale model and prototype currently in development. Estimated performance figures suggest an output of 800 horsepower for a vehicle weighing approximately 1,100 kilograms, promising intense acceleration dynamics for those willing to test their core strength and endurance.

Comparison to McLaren Solus GT

The design shares notable similarities with the McLaren Solus GT, another single-seat track machine that emphasizes extreme aerodynamics and driver immersion. While the Solus GT features a seated reclined posture, the Sanrivatti One takes the concept further by adopting a head-first orientation. This approach echoes McLaren's earlier Vision Gran Turismo concept, which also experimented with forward-facing seating but remained confined to the virtual gaming world rather than physical production.

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Production Status and Future Plans

Sanrivatti has not yet announced a price or confirmed a production date for the One, leaving the exact financial commitment for this unique driving experience uncertain. The current focus remains on refining the prototype and full-scale model, with the company highlighting the unconventional proportions of the vehicle, including an upright windscreen and a canopy that pivots forward for access. Enthusiasts and potential buyers must wait for further updates from the firm regarding the transition from prototype to a tangible product.

Aerodynamic and Track-Focused Design

Beyond the seating arrangement, the One adheres to strict track car templates with functional aerodynamic elements designed for maximum downforce and cooling. The exterior features gaping intakes, large rear wings, carbon brakes, and magnesium wheels fitted with slick tires. The suspension system employs pushrod mechanics, a hallmark of high-performance racing vehicles, to manage the forces generated during high-speed cornering and braking on circuit environments.