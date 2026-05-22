Sanjia Steel Corporation Criticizes Raid as Harassment

The Philippine Sanjia Steel Corp. has decried the raid on its steel plant in Misamis Oriental as harassment disguised as law enforcement. The raid was conducted by the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission and the National Bureau of Investigation. The company retrieved its long-time shareholder Tony Yang, who was arrested on charges of falsification of public documents and alias use. Sanjia Steel Corporation sayng that business Tony Yang used falsified documents not an aggreement with Sanjia Steel Corp.

The Philippine Sanjia Steel Corp. branded as harassment the raid on its steel plant in Tagoloan, Misamis Oriental, by the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) and the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI).

In a statement, Sanjia Steel also said that businessman Tony Yang, who was linked to Philippine offshore gaming operations and who was arrested on charges of falsification of public documents and the use of aliases, was no longer one of its shareholders. This was not about public safety.

This was harassment packaged as law enforcement, According to Sanjia Steel, Yang is not listed as a shareholder of the corporation based on the company’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) fillings for 2025. Yang was previously a shareholder of the company, he had fully divested his shareholdings and for the last several years has no longer been affiliated or involved with the company in any way, whether as a shareholder, director, officer or beneficial owner.

Authorities claimed that materials processed in the plant may be harmful and could pose health risks to workers and nearby communities. They also warned that steel products manufactured at the facility could be substandard and dangerous if used in construction projects in the country.

Legitimate compliance issues are ordinarily addressed through a Notice of Violation process—not by serving criminal search warrants, shutting down an industrial complex, and detaining technical personnel, The firm likewise criticized authorities for publicly accusing the plant of manufacturing substandard steel products despite the absence of representatives from the Department of Trade and Industry–Bureau of Philippine Standards (DTI-BPS), which Sanjia noted is the agency legally authorized to conduct product-standard testing. The company said that its products meet all engineering and dimensional standards and stressed that it possesses valid and active Product Standard (PS) certifications.

Sanjia also rejected claims involving uranium and so-called “nuclear waste,” calling the allegations baseless and sensationalized. The company clarified that its operations involve imported Japanese scrap metal and emphasized that Japanese industrial standards are among the strictest in the world. It added that all imported materials enter the country with complete certifications and are processed locally under a valid Environmental Compliance Certificate issued by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources.

According to Sanjia, careless public references to “nuclear waste” and “uranium” involving highly regulated Japanese industrial materials could unnecessarily strain sensitive international trade relations. Sanjia further alleged that serious due process violations occurred during the operation, claiming that authorities prevented the company’s legal team from entering the facility, leaving workers and detained personnel without access to counsel for nearly 24 hours.

The company argued that such actions may constitute a violation of Article III, Section 12 of the Constitution and could potentially affect the admissibility and integrity of evidence gathered during the operation. Sanjia also questioned the absence of regulatory agencies with direct jurisdiction over several issues cited during the operation, including the DENR, Bureau of Immigration, and SEC





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Sanjia Steel Corporation Harassment Law Enforcement Tony Yang Philippine Anti-Organized Crime Commission National Bureau Of Investigation Steel Plant Raid Security Risk Public Safety Stationary Places

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