The Sandiganbayan Third Division has removed Felicito Guevarra from the plunder case against former speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez to facilitate his testimony for the prosecution.

The Sandiganbayan Third Division has officially removed businessman Felicito Guevarra as a co-accused in the high-stakes plunder case targeting former House Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez. This pivotal legal maneuver clears the direct path for Guevarra to testify as a witness for the prosecution, significantly altering the dynamic of the anti-graft trial.

Legal Exclusion And Witness Status

In an 11-page resolution, the specialized anti-graft court approved the amended charge sheet submitted by prosecutors. This document formally drops the former president of Samchan Foreign Exchange Corp. from the list of accused individuals in the ongoing legal battle. The exclusion was deemed necessary to facilitate the presentation of Guevarra as a key witness during the upcoming bail hearings.

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The Office of the Ombudsman justified the decision by stating that Guevarra's testimony and associated records are indispensable for establishing the truth in this complex case. Consequently, Guevarra will replace former Public Works Secretary Manuel Bonoan as the primary witness presented by the prosecution team to help unravel the alleged financial discrepancies.

Court Reasoning And Legal Precedent

The Sandiganbayan ruled that prosecutors correctly followed standard rules for removing an accused person before they enter a plea. This procedural choice was preferred over the stricter legal process required for turning an accused individual into a state witness. The court validated the Office of the Ombudsman's directive to exclude Guevarra, emphasizing the importance of procedural correctness in such high-profile matters.

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The resolution highlighted that Guevarra's willingness to testify against his co-accused constitutes a supervening event that necessitates this legal adjustment. The anti-graft court noted that the Resolution issued by the Office of the Ombudsman directing the exclusion of Guevarra was issued on November 20, 2026. This specific date marks the official turning point in his legal status within the case.

Fund Tracing And Ongoing Charges

The court emphasized that Guevarra's testimony and records will be instrumental in helping the prosecution trace the movement of funds alleged in the charge sheet. This financial tracking is central to the plunder case against Ferdinand Martin Romualdez, requiring precise and reliable evidence from insiders involved in the transactions.

While Guevarra is being removed from the accused list, the charges against the other accused individuals remain filed as originally presented. The Ombudsman maintained that the integrity of the case against the remaining defendants is intact, allowing the prosecution to proceed with a strengthened narrative backed by insider testimony.

Security Measures And Next Steps

Due to significant security risks associated with testifying against powerful political figures, the Sandiganbayan granted the prosecution's request to keep Guevarra in the custody of the National Bureau of Investigation. He will remain under the protection of the Department of Justice while his application for the Witness Protection Program is being processed.

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This custodial arrangement ensures the safety of the key witness while the legal proceedings continue. The court's decision to maintain Guevarra under strict supervision underscores the severity of the threats he may face. This protective measure is critical for the continuation of the trial and the potential testimony that could define the outcome of the case against former Speaker Romualdez.