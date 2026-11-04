Sandiganbayan orders BJMP officials to testify on Romualdez detention status

The Sandiganbayan Third Division has ordered BJMP officials to testify about Leyte Rep. Martin Romualdez's custody after reports he was allowed to leave detention. The BJMP released CCTV footage dated November 4, 2026, and said it is investigating the claims.

The Sandiganbayan Third Division has ordered officials of the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology to testify before the anti-graft court on Thursday, November 5, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. regarding the status of Leyte Representative Martin Romualdez in detention.

Court Orders BJMP Officials Testify Regarding Romualdez Detention

The order was issued amid reports that the former Speaker, who is facing plunder charges in connection with alleged kickbacks from government funds, was being allowed to leave detention at the New Quezon City jail. Sandiganbayan Third Division Clerk of Court Dennis Pulma said the court issued a Resolution ordering Jail Superintendent Maria Lourdes P. Pacion and Medical Officer Henry N. Fabro, both of BJMP City Jail-Male Dormitory, Payatas, Quezon City, to personally appear and testify.

Also read BJMP: No special treatment for Romualdez - BusinessWorld Online

Pulma said the order was in light of recent online news articles. Under the same order, the anti-graft court ordered Jail Superintendent Pacion to immediately preserve and safeguard all relevant CCTV recordings, logs, and electronic or digital records found in its file. The order is connected to the ongoing scrutiny of Romualdez's custody at the BJMP Payatas facility.

The Order of Commitment issued by the Sandiganbayan last September 10 states that Romualdez shall not be moved, removed, transferred and or otherwise be released from his detention at the New Quezon City Jail - Male Dormitory, BJMP in Barangay Bagong Silangan, Payatas, Quezon City unless ordered by the court. Romualdez is facing a P7.4-billion plunder charge alongside former House appropriations panel chairperson Zaldy Co of Ako Bicol party-list, Romualdez's personal assistant Joselyn Tragua Sereño, and Felicito Cristobal Guevarra, president of Samchan Foreign Exchange Corporation.

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BJMP Investigates Reports of Lawmaker Leaving Jail Premises

The BJMP earlier said it is investigating the reports that Romualdez has been able to leave detention and come back as he pleases. The BJMP has also assured the public that Romualdez has always been in detention by releasing a video of Romualdez, in his detainee uniform, walking around the New Quezon City jail building.

The BJMP also shared CCTV footage and photos showing Romualdez following columnist Ramon Tulfo's claims that the lawmaker has been sneaking out of Quezon City Jail. The footage is dated November 4, 2026. Witnesses in the Romualdez plunder case have also been reported as saying they saw suitcase deliveries, not the money. The case continues to draw attention as the court seeks to verify the detention status of the accused.

Hearing Set To Clarify Conflicting Custody Reports For Romualdez

The Sandiganbayan's order for the BJMP officials to appear and testify is expected to clarify the conflicting reports about Romualdez's custody. The court has also moved to preserve CCTV recordings, logs, and electronic records as part of its inquiry. The hearing is set for Thursday, November 5, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. The BJMP has yet to comment on the specific testimony it will present, but it has maintained that Romualdez has remained in detention.

The plunder charge against Romualdez and his co-accused involves alleged kickbacks from government funds amounting to P7.4 billion. The case is pending before the Sandiganbayan Third Division.