Sandiganbayan Orders Arrest of Senator Jinggoy Estrada Over P183-Million Pork Barrel Scam

The Sandiganbayan anti-graft court has ordered the arrest of Senator Jose 'Jinggoy' Estrada and four co-accused in connection with the P183-million pork barrel scam, denying motions to quash and withdraw the warrant.

The Sandiganbayan anti-graft court has ordered the arrest of Senator Jose Jinggoy Estrada in connection with the P183-million pork barrel scam , rejecting motions filed by his legal counsel to block the warrant.

The court's First, Second, and Fifth Divisions issued the arrest order on Monday, June 7, 2023, for Estrada and four co-accused: former Department of Public Works and Highways Secretary Manuel Bonoan, and former DPWH National Capital Region officials Nomer Abel, Jose Lualhati, and Jovita Corpuz. The charges stem from the alleged misuse of Priority Development Assistance Fund (PDAF) or pork barrel allocations from 2004 to 2011, where Estrada supposedly funneled funds to fake non-governmental organizations in exchange for kickbacks.

Earlier in the day, Estrada's legal team had filed an urgent motion to withdraw the issuance of warrants of arrest, as well as a motion to quash all criminal information against him before the Sandiganbayan Fifth and Second Divisions. Atty. Noel Ostrea, counsel for Estrada, explained that they filed the urgent motion on May 29, before receiving the official resolutions from the Ombudsman and the Department of Justice charging Estrada with plunder and corruption.

Ostrea stated that they hoped the Sandiganbayan justices would understand that their client had not yet received the resolutions, which formed the basis of the charges. On Monday, after receiving the resolutions, Ostrea said they filed the motions to quash and other omnibus motions to present arguments justifying the dismissal of the cases. The Sandiganbayan, however, denied these motions, citing strong evidence of guilt and the risk of flight.

The court noted that the charges involve plunder, a non-bailable offense, and that Estrada, being a public official with access to resources, might attempt to evade prosecution. The case is part of the broader pork barrel scam that has ensnared several lawmakers and government officials since 2013, when whistleblowers revealed widespread misuse of congressional funds allocated for local development projects.

Estrada is accused of receiving kickbacks totaling P183 million from bogus NGOs controlled by businesswoman Janet Lim-Napoles, who is already convicted for plunder in connection with the scam. The arrest warrant orders law enforcement agencies to take Estrada and his co-accused into custody and bring them before the Sandiganbayan for arraignment. Estrada has denied any wrongdoing, claiming that his PDAF allocations were used for legitimate projects and that he was a victim of a faulty system.

He has also argued that the charges are politically motivated, given that he belongs to the opposition. However, the Office of the Ombudsman has maintained that the evidence, including bank records and witness testimonies, shows that Estrada personally benefited from the scheme. The trial is expected to proceed as soon as the accused are arrested and arraigned, with the Sandiganbayan setting pre-trial dates for later this month





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Jinggoy Estrada Sandiganbayan Pork Barrel Scam Arrest Warrant Plunder

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