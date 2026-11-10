Sandiganbayan Suspends Detained Former Speaker Martin Romualdez for 90 Days

The Sandiganbayan Third Division has ordered a 90-day suspension of former House Speaker Martin Romualdez, who is detained on a P7.4-billion plunder case, directing him to cease all official functions and ordering the House to report actions taken.

The Sandiganbayan Third Division has ordered the 90-day suspension of former House Speaker Martin Romualdez, who is currently detained over a P7.4-billion plunder case. Sandiganbayan Third Division Clerk of Court Dennis Pulma confirmed the suspension order.

The resolution directs Romualdez, the incumbent Leyte 1st District representative, to cease and desist from performing his official functions for 90 days from receipt of the order. Pulma told reporters that the court issued a resolution ordering the suspension pendente lite of former speaker Ferdinand Martin Gomez Romualdez for a period of 90 days from receipt of the resolution. The resolution orders the former speaker to cease and desist from the functions of his office or any other office.

Also read Jail Warden Clarifies Staff Visiting Hours for Romualdez Amid Sandiganbayan Hearing

Court Orders Romualdez Suspension

The suspension is a preventive measure while the criminal proceedings are ongoing. The anti-graft court also directed its clerk of court to furnish a copy of the resolution to the House Speaker through the Office of the Secretary General. It further ordered the House to inform the court of any action taken within five days of receiving the resolution. Romualdez is facing plunder, a non-bailable offense, due to alleged P7.44 billion in kickbacks from government projects.

The Ombudsman alleged that the two lawmakers received commissions and other financial benefits in at least 15 transactions, with some of the proceeds supposedly laundered through shell corporations, financial intermediaries and property acquisitions. Romualdez was arrested on September 7 at Cardinal Santos Medical Center. On the same day, the 3rd Division issued a warrant of arrest against Romualdez and ordered his detention.

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He was transferred to the New Quezon City Jail Male Dormitory in Payatas on September 14 following a medical assessment at the Philippine General Hospital. Former House Speaker Martin Romualdez leaves his cell to join a morning sunning and exercise routine at the Quezon City Jail Male Dormitory on Wednesday, November 4, 2026. The photo was courtesy of the BJMP via Maki Pulido of GMA News. The court also ordered jail authorities to submit a detailed report on Romualdez whereabouts.

The Sandiganbayan Third Division Clerk of Court Dennis Pulma confirmed the suspension order in a social media update by GMA News reporter Maki Pulido. The suspension order was issued as part of the ongoing plunder case. Romualdez has been detained since his arrest. The court continues to monitor the case and has required the House to report any action taken on the suspension within five days.

The anti-graft court resolution was addressed to the former speaker and directed him to stop performing any official functions. The order takes effect upon receipt. The Sandiganbayan Third Division issued the resolution in connection with the plunder charge. The Ombudsman alleged that the two lawmakers received commissions and other financial benefits in at least 15 transactions.

Some of the proceeds were supposedly laundered through shell corporations, financial intermediaries and property acquisitions. The plunder case involves alleged kickbacks amounting to P7.44 billion. Romualdez is the incumbent Leyte 1st District representative. The suspension order covers his functions in that office or any other office.

House Notification Requirements

The court has ordered the House Speaker to be furnished a copy of the resolution through the Office of the Secretary General. The House must inform the court of any action taken within five days of receiving the resolution. The Sandiganbayan Third Division also directed its clerk of court to furnish the resolution to the House Speaker. The order is a preventive measure while the criminal proceedings are ongoing.

Romualdez remains detained at the New Quezon City Jail Male Dormitory in Payatas. He was arrested on September 7 at Cardinal Santos Medical Center. The 3rd Division issued a warrant of arrest against him and ordered his detention on the same day. He was transferred to the New Quezon City Jail Male Dormitory in Payatas on September 14 following a medical assessment at the Philippine General Hospital.

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The suspension order was confirmed by Sandiganbayan Third Division Clerk of Court Dennis Pulma. He told reporters that the court issued a resolution ordering the suspension pendente lite of former speaker Ferdinand Martin Gomez Romualdez for a period of 90 days from receipt of the resolution. The resolution orders the former speaker to cease and desist from the functions of his office or any other office.

The anti-graft court also ordered jail authorities to submit a detailed report on Romualdez whereabouts. The Sandiganbayan Third Division issued the suspension order in connection with the plunder case. The case involves alleged P7.44 billion in kickbacks from government projects. The Ombudsman alleged that the two lawmakers received commissions and other financial benefits in at least 15 transactions.

Some of the proceeds were supposedly laundered through shell corporations, financial intermediaries and property acquisitions. Romualdez is facing plunder, a non-bailable offense. The court ordered the former speaker to cease and desist from the functions of his office or any other office. The suspension is for 90 days from receipt of the resolution.

Detention and Plunder Case

The resolution also directs the clerk of court to furnish a copy to the House Speaker through the Office of the Secretary General. The House must inform the court of any action taken within five days of receiving the resolution. Romualdez was arrested on September 7 at Cardinal Santos Medical Center. He was transferred to the New Quezon City Jail Male Dormitory in Payatas on September 14 following a medical assessment at the Philippine General Hospital.

He remains detained there. The Sandiganbayan Third Division has ordered the 90-day suspension of former House Speaker Martin Romualdez. The order was confirmed by Clerk of Court Dennis Pulma. The suspension is pendente lite, a preventive measure while the criminal proceedings are ongoing.

The court also ordered jail authorities to submit a detailed report on Romualdez whereabouts. The plunder case involves alleged P7.44 billion in kickbacks from government projects. The Ombudsman alleged that the two lawmakers received commissions and other financial benefits in at least 15 transactions. Some of the proceeds were supposedly laundered through shell corporations, financial intermediaries and property acquisitions.