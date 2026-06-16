Sandiganbayan orders 90-day preventive suspension against Senator Jinggoy Estrada

The Second Division of the Sandiganbayan has issued an order for a 90-day preventive suspension against Senator Jinggoy Estrada due to a pending graft case related to his alleged involvement in the flood control projects scandal.

The Second Division of the Sandiganbayan has issued an order for a 90-day preventive suspension against Senator Jinggoy Estrada due to a pending graft case related to his alleged involvement in the flood control projects scandal .

The anti-graft court released the suspension order through a resolution dated June 16. According to the Sandiganbayan's statement, 'Today, the Second Division of the Sandiganbayan ordered the Preventive Suspension of Senator Jose 'Jinggoy' Pimentel Ejercito Estrada in connection with Criminal Case No. E-SB26CRM0004 for Violation of Sec. 3(e), R.A. 3019, as amended.

' Additionally, in view of the foregoing, the court ordered the suspension pendente lite of accused Senator Jose 'Jinggoy' P. Ejercito Estrada from his present position as Senator of the Republic of the Philippines, and from any other public office which he may now or hereafter be holding for a period of 90 days from receipt of this Resolution, which will take effect upon the finality of this Resolution. Besides the graft case, Estrada is also facing separate cases of plunder and graft in the Fifth Division of the Sandiganbayan, which are also related to the flood control projects.

Moreover, there are 11 pending graft cases against Estrada related to his alleged misuse of his discretionary Priority Development Assistance Fund (PDAF), which have been pending since 2014





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Senator Jinggoy Estrada Sandiganbayan Preventive Suspension Graft Case Flood Control Projects Scandal

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