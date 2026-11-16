Sandiganbayan Fifth Division denies Jinggoy Estrada appeal against second 90-day suspension

The Sandiganbayan Fifth Division rejected Senator Jinggoy Estrada's motion for reconsideration, ruling that its cases are distinct from the Second Division case where he already served a 90-day preventive suspension. The Ombudsman backed the ruling, saying preventive suspension is not a determination of guilt.

The Sandiganbayan Fifth Division has denied the motion for reconsideration filed by the camp of Senator Jinggoy Estrada challenging the second 90-day preventive suspension issued against him in connection with the flood control anomaly.

The anti-graft court issued the ruling through a resolution penned by Associate Justice Zaldy Trespeses. It held that the preventive suspension issued by the Second Division in June 2026 is different from the suspension imposed by the Fifth Division. The resolution stated that the cases pending in the Fifth Division are distinct and independent from the case pending in the Second Division.

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Court Addresses Duration of Suspension Argument

It added that any perceived gap in the court's imposition of preventive suspension in these cases is simply a result of the independent functioning of the Sandiganbayan's divisions. According to the resolution, Estrada argued that he has already served his 90-day preventive suspension as imposed by the anti-graft court's Second Division. He also argued that his suspension had him prevented from performing and exercising his duties and responsibilities as a Senator.

The senator further argued that another 90 days of preventive suspension would suspend him for a total of 180 days. He said this would convert a preventive measure into a penal sanction. But the Sandiganbayan's Fifth Division said that the suspensions issued against Estrada would not make him inactive indefinitely.

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The resolution stated that the imposition of the suspension is a ministerial duty of the court to impose upon an accused in fulfillment of the statutes under which he is presently being charged. The Fifth Division in September also affirmed its decision in July denying Estrada's motion to fix bail in the P573-million plunder case he is facing over his alleged involvement in the flood control mess. The court cited lack of merit in denying the motion.

Ombudsman Upholds Separation of Independent Cases

Meanwhile, the Office of the Ombudsman backed the anti-graft court's ruling. Assistant Ombudsman Mico Clavano said the resolution sustains the position of the prosecution that the cases before the Fifth Division are separate and independent from the graft case pending before the Second Division. In that Second Division case, Senator Estrada had previously served a 90-day preventive suspension.

Clavano also said they maintain that the imposition of preventive suspension is a procedural safeguard intended to preserve the integrity of judicial proceedings. He added that preventive suspension does not constitute a determination of guilt. The ruling and the Ombudsman's statement come amid the ongoing cases related to the flood control anomaly.