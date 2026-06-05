Sandiganbayan Grants Hospital Arrest to Former DPWH Secretary Manuel Bonoan Amid Plunder and Graft Charges

The Sandiganbayan Fifth Division has approved a request for hospital arrest for former DPWH Secretary Manuel Bonoan, citing health and age concerns, as he faces plunder and graft charges linked to flood control projects. The court ordered an independent medical assessment and set conditions for his continued confinement and potential transfer to jail.

The Sandiganbayan Fifth Division has granted the request of former Department of Public Works and Highways ( DPWH ) Secretary Manuel Bonoan for hospital arrest due to health and age conditions, while he faces plunder and graft charges related to the controversial flood control projects of the government.

According to the resolution, the attending physician at the PNP General Hospital has been ordered to conduct an independent medical assessment within five days to determine Bonoan's true health condition. The court also clarified that Bonoan will remain under detention even though he has been allowed to be confined in a hospital.

The resolution further stated that if the need for medical confinement continues, a bi-weekly medical progress report must be submitted to the court, with a copy provided to the prosecutors. The court also ordered that if doctors determine Bonoan can already be discharged, he must be transferred to the PNP-Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) and then to the New Quezon City Jail in Payatas, in accordance with the court's order.

It was also required that any emergency transfer to another hospital be reported to the court within 48 hours. At the time of writing, Bonoan is at The Medical City, a private hospital, where he underwent an angiogram procedure. According to the PNP, Bonoan was initially taken to the PNP General Hospital after his surrender to the CIDG on June 2, but was moved to a private facility due to the lack of resources and equipment for treatment and examination.

Bonoan is one of the officials arrested by the Sandiganbayan in connection with the alleged P573-million flood control kickback scheme. Senator Jinggoy Estrada, who is also facing similar charges, is also implicated. / TPM/SunStar Philippines EXPLAINER: Legal twist in Senate drama brings up Cebuano Senate president's 1949 case. Cayetano's fate hangs by thread, or rope: Supreme Court's exception to absolute majority rule on quorum





sunstaronline / 🏆 18. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Sandiganbayan Manuel Bonoan DPWH Hospital Arrest Plunder Graft Flood Control Kickback Scheme PNP Medical City Jinggoy Estrada

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Sandiganbayan allows hospital arrest for BonoanThe Sandiganbayan’s Fifth Division has allowed former Department of Public Works and Highways Secretary Manuel Bonoan to be confined at the Philippine National Police General Hospital in Camp Crame.

Read more »

Ex-DPWH Chief Bonoan Granted Hospital Arrest in Flood Control ScandalThe Sandiganbayan allows former Secretary Manuel Bonoan to be detained at PNP General Hospital due to health concerns as he faces plunder charges.

Read more »

Former DPWH Secretary Bonoan Granted Hospital Arrest Amid Graft and Plunder ChargesManuel Manligas Bonoan, 80, was ordered by the Sandiganbayan's 5th Division to be confined under hospital arrest at the PNP General Hospital due to serious health issues while facing graft and plunder accusations. The decision follows his arraignment, bail posting, and a non‑bailable warrant issued earlier this week.

Read more »

Ex-DPWH chief Bonoan stable, doctors await results for transfer to PNPGHFormer Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) secretary Manuel Bonoan is now in stable condition, according to the Philippine National Police (PNP) on Friday.

Read more »