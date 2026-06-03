Sandiganbayan Denies Romualdez Travel Request Amid Corruption Probe

The anti-graft court has issued a Hold Departure Order against Representative Martin Romualdez after he failed to provide medical documents to justify his planned trip to Singapore. Romualdez is under investigation for plunder, bribery, and money laundering linked to flood control funds.

The Sandiganbayan has denied Representative Martin Romualdez 's request to travel abroad, ruling that he failed to justify the necessity of his proposed trip. According to the anti-graft court, Romualdez claimed the travel was for medical reasons but did not provide any supporting medical records, a medical abstract, or a confirmed schedule for a follow-up consultation with his physician in Singapore.

The court also noted that he did not demonstrate that, prior to the emergence of the flood control fund controversy, he had previously undertaken similar trips for the same medical purpose. By issuing a Hold Departure Order (HDO) against Romualdez, the Sandiganbayan emphasized that the right to travel of an individual suspected of committing a crime may be restricted to ensure attendance at proceedings and to prevent absconding if a criminal information is filed.

Romualdez is currently under investigation for multiple serious complaints, including alleged plunder, direct bribery, violations of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act, indirect bribery, and money laundering. These charges stem from allegations of misuse of public funds, particularly concerning the allocation and disbursement of flood control funds, which have raised significant public concern. The court's decision underscores the judiciary's proactive stance in ensuring that high-profile individuals under investigation do not evade legal processes by leaving the country.

Legal experts suggest that the denial reflects a balanced approach between personal rights and the needs of the judicial system. The case continues to attract media attention as it involves a prominent political figure and touches on broader issues of accountability and transparency in governance. The Sandiganbayan's ruling is a reminder that even lawmakers are not above the law and must comply with procedural requirements when seeking travel privileges during ongoing investigations.

The proceedings are expected to unfold further as investigators gather evidence and prepare potential charges. This development highlights the ongoing efforts of the Philippine anti-graft court to curb corruption and ensure that those in power are held accountable for their actions. The public will be watching closely as the case progresses, hoping for a just and transparent resolution





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Sandiganbayan Romualdez Hold Departure Order Corruption Investigation Plunder Bribery Money Laundering Flood Control Funds Anti-Graft And Corrupt Practices Act

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