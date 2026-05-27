Sandiganbayan Denies Home Detention Request of Bedridden Graft Convict, Urges Executive Clemency

The anti‑graft court refused Zosima Cuizon's bid to serve her sentence at home due to lack of legal basis, advising her to seek presidential clemency, while highlighting the limits of the Revised Penal Code and the separation of powers.

The anti‑graft court in Manila, known as the Sandiganbayan, has rejected a request from a bedridden former municipal budget officer to serve her prison term at home.

Zosima Cuizon, who once managed the finances of the town of Dapa in Surigao del Norte, was convicted along with former mayor Peter Ruaya and former Bids and Awards Committee member Alicia Duero for the illicit purchase of heavy equipment worth more than thirteen million pesos in 2008. The equipment was bought without inclusion in the municipal's annual procurement plan, delivered before any competitive bidding took place, and the trio was subsequently sentenced to between six and eight years in prison, together with a permanent ban from holding public office.

In a resolution issued on Monday, May 25, the Third Division of the Sandiganbayan dismissed Cuizon's plea for compassionate relief, stating that there is no statutory provision that authorises the substitution of incarceration with home‑based medical care for offenses carrying a prison term exceeding thirty days. Cuizon's appeal was grounded on a medical certificate from Siargao Island Medical Center, which confirmed that a stroke had left her unable to use both hands and legs, requiring round‑the‑clock care from a private nurse.

While the court acknowledged the seriousness of her condition, it emphasized that the Revised Penal Code limits home detention to "arresto menor," a penalty of at most thirty days. The anti‑graft violations for which she was convicted fall under the Anti‑Graft and Corrupt Practices Act, mandating a prison sentence classified as "prison mayor" - a term that carries a penalty of six to twelve years.

Granting her request, the Sandiganbayan explained, would amount to judicial legislation, a power reserved for Congress, and would also encroach on the constitutional prerogative of the President to grant pardons, commutations, or reprieves after a final judgment





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Anti‑Graft Conviction Sandiganbayan Decision Home Detention Request Executive Clemency Presidential Pardon

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