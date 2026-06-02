Sandiganbayan Denies DPWH Officials' Bid to Dismiss Malversation Case Over P289.4M Flood Control Project

The Sandiganbayan 6th Division denied the motion of former DPWH Mimaropa officials to file a demurrer to evidence in a malversation case involving a P289.4 million flood control project. The court ruled the motion lacked merit, and the trial will proceed with defense evidence.

The Sandiganbayan 6th Division has denied the motion of former Ako Bicol representative and several former Department of Public Works and Highways ( DPWH ) Mimaropa officials seeking to dismiss the malversation case against them through a demurrer to evidence.

In a decision made public on Tuesday, June 2, the anti-graft court ruled that the motions lacked merit and would only serve to delay the proceedings. The court maintained the schedule for the presentation of defense evidence, meaning the trial will proceed as planned. The decision was penned by Associate Justice Sarah Jane Fernandez, with Associate Justices Kevin Narce Vivero and Lord Villanueva concurring.

A demurrer to evidence is a legal remedy filed by the accused after the prosecution rests its case. The accused argues that the prosecution's evidence is insufficient to prove guilt beyond reasonable doubt. If granted, the court may acquit the accused and dismiss the case. In this instance, the former DPWH Mimaropa officials filed motions for leave to file demurrer, essentially asking the court's permission to make such a plea.

The officials contended that the Office of the Ombudsman's evidence failed to establish the elements of malversation under Article 217 of the Revised Penal Code, particularly the unlawful taking or misappropriation of public funds. They also argued that the prosecution did not prove the existence of conspiracy among the accused.

However, the court disagreed, finding that the motions lacked substantial ground and that the evidence presented by the prosecution was sufficient to warrant a full trial. The case originates from alleged irregularities in the procurement and construction of a PHP289.4 million flood control project located in Naujan, Oriental Mindoro. The project, which involved the construction of flood mitigation structures, was funded by the national government. The accused held key positions in the DPWH regional office during the project's implementation.

On April 7, 2025, the prosecutors from the Office of the Ombudsman presented their last witness and wrapped up the presentation of evidence. The accused include Pacanan, Altea, Santos, Serrano, Calvo, Abagon, Tamayo, Cayco, and Casuno. The court's denial means the defense must now present its case to rebut the allegations.

The malversation and graft cases against the former representative were among the first set of cases to reach the courts in relation to the multi-billion-peso flood control corruption scandal that has hounded the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Several board members of Sunwest, the company involved in the project, remain at large and have not been arrested. The Sandiganbayan's ruling underscores the court's commitment to proceeding with the case without unnecessary delays.

The defense now faces the challenge of countering the prosecution's evidence in the upcoming hearings scheduled by the court. This development highlights the ongoing efforts to hold public officials accountable for alleged corruption in infrastructure projects





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Malversation Sandiganbayan Flood Control Project Corruption DPWH

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