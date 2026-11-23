The Sandiganbayan Third Division has denied the bail petition of Senator Rodante Marcoleta and his co-accused in a P75 million plunder case, finding strong evidence of guilt. The court cited concealed campaign donations and conspiracy among the accused.

The Sandiganbayan Third Division has denied the petition for bail of Senator Rodante Marcoleta and three others who are facing a P75 million plunder charge over undeclared campaign contributions to the lawmaker.

The ruling was issued on July 15, 2026, at the anti-graft court in Manila. The decision was confirmed by Atty. Dennis Pulma, Clerk of Court of the Sandiganbayan Third Division. Following the ruling, Marcoleta was transported by PNP Criminal Investigation and Detection Group personnel to the Quezon City Jail in Payatas for detention.

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Marcoleta And Co-Accused Denied Bail

His co-accused, who will also remain in detention, are former Anakalusugan party-list Rep. Mike Defensor, businessman Joseph Espiritu, and Aristotle Viray. The court found strong evidence of guilt against the lawmaker. Under Philippine law, plunder is a non-bailable offense.

An accused can only seek release by proving that the evidence of guilt is not strong. The court determined that this legal threshold was not met by the defense. The Sandiganbayan justices reviewed the evidence and concluded that the prosecution had successfully demonstrated a strong case against Marcoleta and his co-accused. This judicial determination does not constitute a final conviction.

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The court explicitly clarified that denying bail is a preliminary assessment of the evidence presented at this stage. It does not mean that the senator and his co-accused are already found guilty of the crimes charged. The trial will proceed to determine the ultimate culpability of the defendants. The court rejected Marcoleta's claim that the money was for his senatorial campaign, noting that the donors paid taxes on the contributions, which are exempt from donor's tax if intended for elections.

Court Cites Suspicious Donation Timing

The court also cited the donations' timing, identical deeds and delayed notarization, as well as the payment of donor's taxes by an employee of Marcoleta after the senator received a show-cause order from the Commission on Elections over the non-disclosure. Marcoleta was accused of receiving P30 million from Michael Defensor, P25 million from Joseph Espiritu and P20 million from Aristotle Viray in January 2025, which he failed to declare in his campaign finance report and statement of assets.

The anti-graft court said the three donations were separate acts under the plunder law and that the total amount exceeded the P50 million threshold for plunder. The court also found circumstances indicating conspiracy among the four accused. Based on the criminal information filed by the Ombudsman prosecutors, the donor's tax for the said P75 million campaign donation was only paid in December 2025.

This is an indication of concealment since the donation was already made in January 2025, according to prosecutors. Marcoleta declared a net worth of P51 million for the year 2025.

Discrepancy Between Assets And Spending

However, his campaign expenditures for his senatorial run totaled P112 million. This significant discrepancy between his declared assets and his actual spending raised immediate red flags for authorities. He did not declare any poll contributions in his financial disclosures, which further complicated his legal standing. Senator Rodante Marcoleta confirmed in a television interview in November 2025 that he received P75 million in campaign donations.

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He said the donation came from his friends. He explained that the money was secured before the official campaign period began. He argued that the money was received when he was not yet a formal candidate. The senator stated that he excluded this sum from his Statement of Contributions and Expenditures because he was not yet a candidate at the time of receipt.

He also said the donation was not declared as campaign expenditure upon the request of the donors to become anonymous. However, he acknowledged that he was a sitting congressman when the funds were obtained. In his position paper submitted to the Commission on Elections (Comelec), Marcoleta said that such donation was a personal fund of his. This prompted the Comelec to stop the investigation.

This difference in Marcoleta's accounts was included in the basis of the Ombudsman's probe and the eventual filing of charges against Marcoleta and his co-accused. Critics argue that his position as a lawmaker imposes strict ethical and legal obligations regarding the acceptance of funds from private donors. Beyond the primary plunder charge, Marcoleta faces three additional counts of alleged violation of Presidential Decree No. 46.

Potential Political Impact Of Conviction

These counts relate to the receipt of gifts, a separate offense from the financial discrepancies in his campaign. The combination of plunder and gift-receiving violations creates a complex legal landscape for the defense team. If convicted, the plunder case carries the penalty of suspension of officials. This potential outcome has significant political implications for the senator and his constituents.

The detention order remains in effect until the court makes a final determination on the merits of the case. The legal process is expected to continue for an extended period given the severity of the charges. The court also issued a statement emphasizing its commitment to due process.

"The court expects due respect and deference to its authority, independence, and processes. The court will discharge its solemn duty in accordance with the evidence and the law, without fear, favor, or regard for external pressure," the Sandiganbayan said.