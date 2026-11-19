The Sandiganbayan Fifth Division has declared three co-accused of former Ako Bicol Rep. Zaldy Co as fugitives from justice and ordered the cancellation of their passports over a graft case involving an allegedly anomalous P289 million flood control project in Oriental Mindoro.

The Sandiganbayan has declared three co-accused of former Ako Bicol party-list representative Zaldy Co as fugitives from justice over an allegedly anomalous P289 million flood control project in Oriental Mindoro.

Sandiganbayan Declares Three Accused Fugitives

In a Nov. 10, 2026 resolution, the anti-graft court's Fifth Division granted the prosecution's motion to declare former Department of Public Works and Highways materials engineer Timojen A. Sacar and Sunwest board members Anthony L. Ngo and Consuelo D. Aldon fugitives from justice. The court also ordered the cancellation of their Philippine passports, directing its clerk of court to immediately furnish a copy of the resolution to the Department of Foreign Affairs for implementation.

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The ruling was penned by Associate Justice Zaldy Trespeses. The prosecution argued that the three had remained at large despite arrest warrants issued on Nov. 21, 2025, and repeated efforts by law enforcement officers to locate and serve them. A hold departure order had also been issued against them. The court cited unsuccessful attempts to serve Sacar at his Quezon City address, Ngo at his workplace in Legazpi City, and Aldon at her address in Albay.

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It ruled that the circumstances established that the three had constructive notice of the criminal proceedings and outstanding warrants against them. Given the high-profile nature of the case, it is reasonable to conclude that the accused are aware of the criminal proceedings and the outstanding warrants issued against them, the ruling read. Thus, by staying beyond the reach of law enforcement while fully aware of pending warrants of arrest confirms accused's deliberate intent to evade judicial process.

By choosing to remain at large for nearly a year, accused Sacar, Ngo, and Aldon have rendered themselves fugitives from justice, it added. The court held that their continued absence, despite the highly publicized nature of the case and efforts to locate them, demonstrated an intent to evade prosecution. The anti-graft court also said that the cancellation of their passports hinders attempts to evade judicial processes.

Passport Cancellation Aims To Prevent Flight

The cancellation of a fugitive's passport is an essential remedy to address the flight risk posed by individuals facing criminal charges, thereby safeguarding the administration of criminal justice, it ruled. The case involves alleged irregularities in the construction of a road dike along the Mag-Asawang Tubig River in Naujan, Oriental Mindoro, involving a P289 million government project. Co and several DPWH officials and private individuals are facing charges in connection with the project.

Co and the three fugitives are facing graft charges linked to alleged anomalies in flood-control and infrastructure projects. The former Ako Bicol partylist representative also remains at large, though it was previously reported that he could be abroad.