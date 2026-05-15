Sandiganbayan affirms conviction of two former DPWH officials in Soccsksargen for fraudulent ROW payments

The Sandiganbayan has affirmed the conviction of two former Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) officials in the Soccsksargen region for fraudulent right-of-way (ROW) payments linked to road projects. The court ruled that former DPWH-Region XII assistant regional director Tomas Rodriguez and former planning and design division officer-in-charge David Padlan caused the payment of more than P5.3 million in compensation claims without proper verification of supporting documents. The court also found them guilty of falsification charges related to public records containing false statements and questionable supporting documents.

The Sandiganbayan affirms the conviction of two former DPWH officials in Soccsksargen for fraudulent ROW payments linked to road projects . The court found that former DPWH -Region XII assistant regional director Tomas Rodriguez and former planning and design division officer-in-charge David Padlan caused the payment of more than P5.3 million in compensation claims without proper verification of supporting documents.

The court also noted the falsification charges related to public records containing false statements and questionable supporting documents. The officials argued that they acted in good faith and relied on the findings and recommendations of the Infrastructure Right of Way Technical Working Group, but the Sandiganbayan rejected their arguments and upheld the March 26 decision





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DPWH Fraudulent ROW Payments Conviction Sandiganbayan Tomas Rodriguez David Padlan Infraestructura Right Of Way Technical Working Right Of Way Road Projects Compensation Claims Transfer Certificates Of Title Tax Identification Numbers Provincial Appraisal Committee Resolution No. Gross Inexcusable Negligence Falsification Charges Public Records False Statements Questionable Supporting Documents Palpable Error Independent Judgment Due Diligence

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