Sandiganbayan acquits ex-Albay vice governor Grex Lagman of indirect bribery and illegal numbers game charges

The Sandiganbayan Third Division acquitted former Albay vice governor Edcel Greco Alexandre Burce Lagman of indirect bribery and violating the Illegal Numbers Game Act, citing reasonable doubt after key witnesses recanted their sworn statements.

The Sandiganbayan Third Division has acquitted former Albay vice governor Edcel Greco Alexandre Burce Lagman of indirect bribery and violation of the Illegal Numbers Game Act over alleged jueteng operations in the province.

The court cited reasonable doubt in its November 13, 2026 decision. The charges stemmed from allegations that Lagman received P60,000 in weekly protection money, supposedly totaling P8.5 million. The ruling stated that the material witnesses who had executed sworn statements about Lagman's alleged involvement in jueteng operations in Albay recanted their statements and testified contrary to what they had originally narrated.

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Witnesses Recant Sworn Statements Against Lagman

The court said the witnesses had accused Lagman of acting as protector or coddler of jueteng operations in Albay and of accepting funds from Alvin Nimo. Because the witnesses recanted, the court ruled that their original sworn statements could no longer be used to provide context or corroborate the remaining evidence. That evidence included an allegedly used Toyota Fortuner and 60 Banco de Oro deposit slips.

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The Sandiganbayan also referred to 60 bank deposit slips showing cash deposits in small denominations in Lagman's name. It said these slips could not be given context or assigned corroborative roles based on the recanted statements. Citing the Rules on Evidence and related jurisprudence, the court said the truth of the matters contained in these independently relevant statements could not now be used to give context or assign corroborative roles to the remaining pieces of evidence.

The court said this left it with no inference to be derived in determining whether Lagman was indeed guilty of the crimes charged. It added that Lagman's position as vice governor, when taken together with the remaining evidence that had no context as to his involvement in the crimes charged, was insufficient to establish moral certainty of guilt. Associate Justice Karl Miranda issued a separate concurring and dissenting opinion.

Justice Calls For Ombudsman Probe Into Recantations

He maintained that circumstantial evidence established Lagman's guilt beyond reasonable doubt on the indirect bribery charge. Miranda nevertheless agreed with Lagman's acquittal on the illegal numbers game charge. He also urged the Office of the Ombudsman to investigate the circumstances surrounding the witnesses' original statements and their subsequent recantations. The justice said the investigation should look into possible intimidation or inducement and consider filing perjury charges if warranted.

The Sandiganbayan Third Division's decision resolves the cases filed against Lagman, who had served as Albay vice governor. The prosecution's remaining evidence was found insufficient to support a conviction. The court's ruling emphasized that the recantations removed the foundation needed to connect the deposit slips and the vehicle to the alleged crimes. Without that context, the evidence could not establish guilt beyond reasonable doubt.

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The decision also noted that the witnesses had initially claimed Lagman was involved in jueteng operations as its protector or coddler and had received funds from Alvin Nimo. Their courtroom testimony, however, contradicted those earlier statements. The Sandiganbayan said the sworn statements could not be used to give context or corroborative value to the remaining evidence. It then concluded that no inference could be drawn to determine Lagman's guilt.

The court also stressed that Lagman's former position as vice governor, combined with the remaining evidence, was not enough to establish moral certainty of guilt. The acquittal covers both the indirect bribery charge and the illegal numbers game charge.