San Sebastian Golden Stags Finish NCAA Season 102 Winless After Play-In Loss

Head coach Rodney Santos says the San Sebastian Golden Stags need coaching stability to rebuild their winning tradition after a winless NCAA Season 102.

The San Sebastian Golden Stags finished NCAA Season 102 without a single win after losing their play-in game to the University of Perpetual Help System DALTA. The Stags had led 73-72 with 2:56 remaining, but they went scoreless until the final buzzer, ending a campaign with no victories.

The outcome was a rare one for a program that once built dynasties in the league. Head coach Rodney Santos played for the Golden Stags, won three championships with the team, and was named the league's Most Valuable Player in the 1994 season.

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Play-In Collapse Ends the Winless NCAA Season 102

The San Sebastian Golden Stags lost their play-in game after holding a one-point lead with 2:56 left, and they never scored again before the final buzzer. That finish closed NCAA Season 102 without a win for the program.

The defeat came during a period of heavy turnover on the bench. The Golden Stags have had four different coaches in four years, beginning with Egay Macaraya, followed by John Kallos, Arvin Bonleon, and Rob Labagala before Santos arrived.

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Before Santos, the Stags also had Tony Tan as coach, but Tan was unable to coach during the NCAA season proper. Santos joined the team this year as a late replacement, which gave the Golden Stags less time to prepare for the season.

Rodney Santos Calls for Coaching Stability

Rodney Santos said the Golden Stags need a coach who stays for several years to restore the winning tradition the school once enjoyed. He said the program suffers when a new coach arrives almost every year, and he expressed the hope that one coach could remain for at least three to four years.

Santos pointed to his own playing days as proof of what continuity can do. He credited Coach Turo Valenzona, who stayed with the program for many years, and said his teammates stayed together as a group, which built a strong foundation for their success.

Santos said he hopes to remain with the Golden Stags for at least one more year, arguing that a second season would give the team a real chance to carry out the plans it needed to put in place from the start.

Ralph Gabat, who played five years with the program and went through several coaching changes, echoed that view. Gabat said players often feel they must prove themselves to each new coach, and he hoped Santos would stay so the team's system and program could continue without interruption.

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Gabat also admitted that the Golden Stags lacked preparation this season, and that their practices were repeatedly stopped and started. He said the players did their best but kept falling short because they had not yet learned how to close out a win.

Gabat described a strong attachment to the school. He said he could not abandon the players when the situation became disorganized, and that he would stay with the school whether or not there was a salary, calling it his alma mater.

Future Plans and Recruiting for the Stags

Santos said no formal talks have started about another stint with the San Sebastian Golden Stags. He has, however, been tasked with identifying potential players who could contribute to the team in the coming seasons.

Santos said he is proud to have been part of the group that brought glory to San Sebastian, even though the record now shows a season without a win. He said he has nothing to be ashamed of and accepted the result as part of the sport.

The search for new players is seen as a sign of renewed effort. Santos hopes that scouting work will translate into a stronger roster and, ultimately, help bring back the golden days the Golden Stags enjoyed in the past. No specific dates for further talks or roster decisions were given in the report.